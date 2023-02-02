Children’s Robes Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by ChildLikeMe; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The recalled children’s robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 5,000
ChildLikeMe at mtiinns@163.com.
This recall involves children’s 100% polyester plush fleece hooded robes with a sewn-in side seam belt and two functional front pockets. The robes were sold in sizes 5 through 12 years in the following colors: blue, pink with brown polka dots and white with dinosaurs. The two-sided internal side seam label states “Fabric: 100% Polyester Fiber, Washing Instructions Wash by machine, Do not bleach” with the size on one side, and “Do not dry clean, Wash separately, Made in China” on the other side.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children, stop using them and contact ChildLikeMe for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the robes by cutting them in half and email a photo of the destroyed garment to ChildLikeMe at mtiinns@163.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. ChildLikeMe and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
ChildLikeMe, of Norton, Ohio
