Children’s Robes Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by ChildLikeMe; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

  • Recalled ChildLikeMe children’s robe in white with dinosaurs
  • Recalled ChildLikeMe children’s robe in blue
  • Recalled ChildLikeMe children’s robe in pink with brown polka dots
  • Sewn-in side seam label
Name of Product:
Children’s robes
Hazard:

The recalled children’s robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 02, 2023
Units:

About 5,000

Consumer Contact

ChildLikeMe at mtiinns@163.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves children’s 100% polyester plush fleece hooded robes with a sewn-in side seam belt and two functional front pockets. The robes were sold in sizes 5 through 12 years in the following colors: blue, pink with brown polka dots and white with dinosaurs. The two-sided internal side seam label states “Fabric: 100% Polyester Fiber, Washing Instructions Wash by machine, Do not bleach” with the size on one side, and “Do not dry clean, Wash separately, Made in China” on the other side.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children, stop using them and contact ChildLikeMe for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the robes by cutting them in half and email a photo of the destroyed garment to ChildLikeMe at mtiinns@163.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. ChildLikeMe and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Online at www.amazon.com from June 2021 through August 2022 for between $11 to $17.
Importer(s):

ChildLikeMe, of Norton, Ohio

Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-112
