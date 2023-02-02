Children’s Robes Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard; Imported by Betusline Official Apparel; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The recalled robes fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
This recall involves Betusline Official Apparel children’s robes. The long-sleeved robes are made of 100% polyester and were sold in sizes 12 months to 18 months, 110(3Y), 130(5Y), 150(8Y), and 170(12Y). The robes have a strawberry print and a sewn-in side seam belt, two front pockets and a hood. The sewn-in neck label displays the garment’s size.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children, stop using and destroy them by cutting them in half and contact Betusline Official Apparel for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the garments from Amazon.com will be contacted through Amazon’s messaging platform.
Betusline Official Apparel, of China
