 Skip to main content

Children’s Robes Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard; Imported by Betusline Official Apparel; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

  • Recalled Betusline Official Apparel Children’s Robes
Name of Product:
Children’s Robes
Hazard:

The recalled robes fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 02, 2023
Units:

About 350

Consumer Contact

Betusline Official Apparel email at zkaimei@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Betusline Official Apparel children’s robes. The long-sleeved robes are made of 100% polyester and were sold in sizes 12 months to 18 months, 110(3Y), 130(5Y), 150(8Y), and 170(12Y). The robes have a strawberry print and a sewn-in side seam belt, two front pockets and a hood. The sewn-in neck label displays the garment’s size.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children, stop using and destroy them by cutting them in half and contact Betusline Official Apparel for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the garments from Amazon.com will be contacted through Amazon’s messaging platform. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
www.amazon.com from January 2022 through April 2022 for between $22 and $28.
Importer(s):

Betusline Official Apparel, of China 

Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-111
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled SGMWVB Children’s Robes – blue
Children’s Robes Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by SGMWVB Brand; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The recalled robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled ChildLikeMe children’s robe in white with dinosaurs
Children’s Robes Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by ChildLikeMe; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The recalled children’s robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Betusline Official Apparel Children’s Robes
Children’s Robes Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard; Imported by Betusline Official Apparel; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The recalled robes fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled BTPEIHTD children’s robe in pink
Children’s Robes Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by BTPEIHTD; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The recalled children’s robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Children’s Classic Pajama Sets (navy, heather gray, baby blue, red, pink blush, pink bows, pink stripe, blue stripe, celestial print, blue floral, truck print, airplane print, watercolor floral, light pink, turquoise, pink dot, and playground print)
Paper Cape Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard

The recalled children’s pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Properly Tied Children’s Lounge Pants in Blaze
Properly Tied Recalls Children’s Lounge Pants Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard

The recalled children’s sleepwear fails to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product