Children’s Pajamas Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Deux Par Deux (Recall Alert)

The recalled children’s pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 90
Deux Par Deux collect at 438-230-6147 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at ecommerce@deuxpardeux.com or online at www.deuxpardeux.com and click on https://deuxpardeux.com/pages/recall at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Deux Par Deux organic cotton one-piece and two-piece printed pajama sets. The children’s sleepwear are made of 100% organic cotton and were sold in sizes 9 months to 12 years. The one-piece pajama sets were sold in rose, bears and trees, and bear Christmas prints. The two-piece printed pajama sets include a long sleeve top and bottom. The designs are horses, deer and trees, bears and trees, Unicorns and trees, automobile, forest animal, roses and cat prints. The neck label states “Deux Par Deux” and the garment size. The side seam label has the fiber content and washing instructions, date of production, city of production, “Groupe Minimome Inc” and PO number.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled children’s pajamas away from children, stop using them and contact Deux Par Deux for instructions on how to dispose of the pajamas for a full refund. Deux Par Deux is directly contacting all known purchasers.
None reported
Groupe Minimome, dba Deux Par Deux, of Canada
