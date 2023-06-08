 Skip to main content

Children’s Pajamas Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Deux Par Deux (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Deux Par Deux Children’s One-Piece (Roses)
  • Recalled Deux Par Deux Children’s One-Piece (Bear)
  • Recalled Deux Par Deux Children’s One-Piece (Bear and Trees)
  • Recalled Deux Par Deux Children’s Two-Piece Pajamas (Automobile)
  • Recalled Deux Par Deux Children’s Two-Piece Pajamas (Deer and Trees)
  • Recalled Deux Par Deux Children’s Two-Piece Pajamas (Horses)
  • Recalled Deux Par Deux Children’s Two-Piece Pajamas (Bear and Trees)
Name of Product:
Deux Par Deux Children’s One-Piece and Two-Piece Pajama Sets
Hazard:

The recalled children’s pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 08, 2023
Units:

 About 90

Consumer Contact

Deux Par Deux collect at 438-230-6147 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at ecommerce@deuxpardeux.com or online at www.deuxpardeux.com  and click on https://deuxpardeux.com/pages/recall at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Deux Par Deux organic cotton one-piece and two-piece printed pajama sets. The children’s sleepwear are made of 100% organic cotton and were sold in sizes 9 months to 12 years. The one-piece pajama sets were sold in rose, bears and trees, and bear Christmas prints. The two-piece printed pajama sets include a long sleeve top and bottom. The designs are horses, deer and trees, bears and trees, Unicorns and trees, automobile, forest animal, roses and cat prints. The neck label states “Deux Par Deux” and the garment size. The side seam label has the fiber content and washing instructions, date of production, city of production, “Groupe Minimome Inc” and PO number.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled children’s pajamas away from children, stop using them and contact Deux Par Deux for instructions on how to dispose of the pajamas for a full refund. Deux Par Deux is directly contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at https://deuxpardeux.com/ from January 2023 through February 2023 for about $35.
Importer(s):

Groupe Minimome, dba Deux Par Deux, of Canada

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-766

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

