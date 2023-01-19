Children’s Pajama Sets Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Manufactured by Selfie Craft Company

The children’s pajama sets fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 38,740
Selfie Craft Company at 800-423-4618 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@selfiecraft.co.uk or online at www.selfiecraft.co.uk/us-recall or at www.selfieclothing.co.uk and click on “PRODUCT RECALL INFORMATION” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Selfie Craft Company children’s pajamas. The pajama sets are a two-piece long-sleeve shirt and pant pajama, made of 95% polyester and 5% elasthane with ribbed cuffed wrists and ankles. The pajamas were sold for ages 3 through 12 and in 26 designs: Birthday Boy, Birthday Boy (The Tot Exclusive), Birthday Girl, Birthday Girl (The Tot Exclusive), Cutesy Christmas, Dinosaur, Easter (The Tot Exclusive), Funny Bunny, Halloween (The Tot Exclusive), Hanukkah (The Tot Exclusive), Hanukkah, Happy Holidays, Ice Kream Kitty, Kawaii, Let It Snow, Mermaid, Positivity Powers, Princess, Reindeer, Sleeping Sloth, Space Adventures, Superhero Comic, Trick Or Treat, Unicorn, Valentine’s Day and Yule-Icorn. The long-sleeve top has a black label located on the left side hem with “Selfie Craft Co,” the pajama’s size, material content, washing instructions, keep away from fire, batch number and either “Made in UK” or “Made in Bangladesh.” The pajamas were sold with seven permanent fabric pens inside a cardboard container with the label “Colour In Creative Craft Kit, Crafty Fun, British Design With Love.”
Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajama sets away from children, stop using them and contact the Selfie Craft Company. Consumers are to destroy the recalled pajama sets by cutting them in half vertically and submitting a photo of the destroyed pajama set to Selfie Craft Company for a full refund. Selfie Craft Company is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.