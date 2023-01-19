 Skip to main content

Children’s Pajama Sets Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Manufactured by Selfie Craft Company

  • Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Birthday Boy
  • Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Birthday Girl
  • Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Birthday Girl (The Tot Exclusive)
  • Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Birthday Boy (The Tot Exclusive)
  • Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Cutesy Christmas
  • Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Dinosaur
  • Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Easter (The Tot Exclusive)
  • Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Funny Bunny
  • Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Halloween (The Tot Exclusive)
  • Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Hanukkah (The Tot Exclusive)
  • Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Happy Holidays
  • Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Hanukkah
  • Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Ice Kream Kitty
  • Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Kawaii
  • Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Let It Snow
  • Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Mermaid
  • Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Positivity Powers
  • Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Princess
  • Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Reindeer
  • Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Sleeping Sloth
  • Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Space Adventure
  • Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Superhero Comic
  • Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Trick Or Treat
  • Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Unicorn
  • Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Valentine’s Day
  • Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Yule-Icorn
Name of Product:
Children’s Pajama Sets
Hazard:

The children’s pajama sets fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 19, 2023
Units:

About 38,740

Consumer Contact

Selfie Craft Company at 800-423-4618 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@selfiecraft.co.uk  or online at www.selfiecraft.co.uk/us-recall  or at www.selfieclothing.co.uk  and click on “PRODUCT RECALL INFORMATION” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Selfie Craft Company children’s pajamas. The pajama sets are a two-piece long-sleeve shirt and pant pajama, made of 95% polyester and 5% elasthane with ribbed cuffed wrists and ankles. The pajamas were sold for ages 3 through 12 and in 26 designs: Birthday Boy, Birthday Boy (The Tot Exclusive), Birthday Girl, Birthday Girl (The Tot Exclusive), Cutesy Christmas, Dinosaur, Easter (The Tot Exclusive), Funny Bunny, Halloween (The Tot Exclusive), Hanukkah (The Tot Exclusive), Hanukkah, Happy Holidays, Ice Kream Kitty, Kawaii, Let It Snow, Mermaid, Positivity Powers, Princess, Reindeer, Sleeping Sloth, Space Adventures, Superhero Comic, Trick Or Treat, Unicorn, Valentine’s Day and Yule-Icorn. The long-sleeve top has a black label located on the left side hem with “Selfie Craft Co,” the pajama’s size, material content, washing instructions, keep away from fire, batch number and either “Made in UK” or “Made in Bangladesh.” The pajamas were sold with seven permanent fabric pens inside a cardboard container with the label “Colour In Creative Craft Kit, Crafty Fun, British Design With Love.”

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajama sets away from children, stop using them and contact the Selfie Craft Company. Consumers are to destroy the recalled pajama sets by cutting them in half vertically and submitting a photo of the destroyed pajama set to Selfie Craft Company for a full refund. Selfie Craft Company is contacting all known purchasers directly.

 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

 

Sold At:
Online at www.etsy.com, www.uncommongoods.com, www.macys.com, www.selfiecraft.co.uk, www.thetot.com and boutiques nationwide from November 2017 through June 2022 for about $39.
Manufacturer(s):
Last Word Apparel LTD dba Selfie Craft Company, of United Kingdom
Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In:
United Kingdom and Bangladesh
Recall number:
23-097
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Shanghai Xunao Elevator NewCosplay children’s sleepwear (Pink flying squirrel)
NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Shanghai Xunao Elevator; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The recalled children’s sleepwear fails to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Birthday Boy
Children’s Pajama Sets Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Manufactured by Selfie Craft Company

The children’s pajama sets fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Shanghai Jinhui Gardening Center NewCosplay children’s sleepwear (panda)
NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Shanghai Jinhui Gardening Center; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The recalled children’s sleepwear fails to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Shanghai Jing Cheng Landscape Engineering Company NewCosplay children’s sleepwear (Black cat)
NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Shanghai Jing Cheng Landscape Engineering Company; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The recalled children’s sleepwear fails to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Hainan Chong Yu Industrial NewCosplay children’s sleepwear (Olaf)
NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Hainan Chong Yu Industrial; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The recalled children’s sleepwear fails to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Weihai Juanhai Decoration Material NewCosplay children’s sleepwear (Pink pig)
NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Weihai Juanhai Decoration Material; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The recalled children’s sleepwear fails to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product