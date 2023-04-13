 Skip to main content

Children’s Bathrobes Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by FunnyPaja; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled FunnyPaja Bathrobe
  • “Made in China,” the Chinese size designation and the washing instructions are printed on the neck label
Name of Product:
FunnyPaja Children’s Bathrobes
Hazard:

The recalled children’s bathrobes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 13, 2023
Units:

About 4,500

Consumer Contact

Email FunnyPaja at yl198922@163.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves FunnyPaja’s children’s 100% polyester fleece plush hooded bathrobes. The bathrobes have an adjustable and attached waist belt that is sewn into the side seams and two functional front pockets. The bathrobes were sold in sizes 2T through 14 Years in 17 different prints and patterns: Pink Dinosaur, Wine Red, Navy, Cool Car, Dino Fossil, Green Dinosaur, Blue Shark, Blue Black Plaid, Dinosaur Home, Cool Spaceman, Green Crocodile, Grey Excavator, Black White Plaid, Blue Dinosaur, Cool Buffalo Plaid, Royal Blue and Navy Bear. “Made in China,” the Chinese size designation and the washing instructions are printed on the neck label.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled bathrobes away from children, stop using them and contact FunnyPaja for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the bathrobes by cutting them both vertically and horizontally and disposing of them in accordance with local state recycling laws. FunnyPaja and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Online at www.amazon.com from December 2020 through May 2022 for between $10 and $23.
Importer(s):

FunnyPaja, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-744

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.






