Children’s Bathrobes Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by FunnyPaja; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The recalled children’s bathrobes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 4,500
Email FunnyPaja at yl198922@163.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves FunnyPaja’s children’s 100% polyester fleece plush hooded bathrobes. The bathrobes have an adjustable and attached waist belt that is sewn into the side seams and two functional front pockets. The bathrobes were sold in sizes 2T through 14 Years in 17 different prints and patterns: Pink Dinosaur, Wine Red, Navy, Cool Car, Dino Fossil, Green Dinosaur, Blue Shark, Blue Black Plaid, Dinosaur Home, Cool Spaceman, Green Crocodile, Grey Excavator, Black White Plaid, Blue Dinosaur, Cool Buffalo Plaid, Royal Blue and Navy Bear. “Made in China,” the Chinese size designation and the washing instructions are printed on the neck label.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled bathrobes away from children, stop using them and contact FunnyPaja for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the bathrobes by cutting them both vertically and horizontally and disposing of them in accordance with local state recycling laws. FunnyPaja and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
FunnyPaja, of China
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.