Chervon North America Recalls EGO Power+ Cordless Brushless Hedge Trimmers Due to Laceration Hazard

This recall involves EGO Power+ Model HT2410 Cordless Brushless Hedge Trimmers that were manufactured prior to March 30, 2019. The hedge trimmers have a gray, black and green housing, yellow, 24-inch dual-action steel blade, a black loop handle with a green switch trigger in front of the product housing, and rear switch trigger underneath the rear handle. The EGO logo is displayed on one side of the product housing, and the model number HT2410 and manufacturing date code are displayed on the opposite side. Only units with date codes from September 2017 through March 2019 are included in this recall.

The hedge trimmers are powered by a removable battery and were sold as a bare tool with no battery, or in a combination kit which included EGO POWER+ 2.5 Ah battery and a POWER+ 56-volt charger. All units are marked with the model number HT2410.