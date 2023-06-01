Chervon North America Recalls EGO Power+ Cordless Brushless Hedge Trimmers Due to Laceration Hazard

The rear switch trigger can fail to rebound after being pressed, which can cause the unit to activate unexpectedly, posing a laceration hazard.
About 85,000 (In addition, 4,000 in Canada)
Chervon North America at 800-492-0777 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, email at HT2410recall@na.chervongroup.com or online at www.egopowerplus.com/recalls or www.egopowerplus.com and click on “PRODUCT RECALLS” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves EGO Power+ Model HT2410 Cordless Brushless Hedge Trimmers that were manufactured prior to March 30, 2019. The hedge trimmers have a gray, black and green housing, yellow, 24-inch dual-action steel blade, a black loop handle with a green switch trigger in front of the product housing, and rear switch trigger underneath the rear handle. The EGO logo is displayed on one side of the product housing, and the model number HT2410 and manufacturing date code are displayed on the opposite side. Only units with date codes from September 2017 through March 2019 are included in this recall.
The hedge trimmers are powered by a removable battery and were sold as a bare tool with no battery, or in a combination kit which included EGO POWER+ 2.5 Ah battery and a POWER+ 56-volt charger. All units are marked with the model number HT2410.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hedge trimmers and contact Chervon for a free repair of the rear trigger switch.
The firm has received 34 reports in the U.S. of the trimmers starting unexpectedly, including eight reports of lacerations requiring stitches.
Chervon North America Inc., of Naperville, Illinois
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.