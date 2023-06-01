 Skip to main content

Chervon North America Recalls EGO Power+ Cordless Brushless Hedge Trimmers Due to Laceration Hazard

  • Recalled EGO Power+ 24” Brushless Hedge Trimmer, Model HT2410
  • Model number and manufacturing date code on housing of the recalled hedge trimmer
Name of Product:
EGO Power+ Model HT2410 Cordless Brushless Hedge Trimmers
Hazard:

The rear switch trigger can fail to rebound after being pressed, which can cause the unit to activate unexpectedly, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
June 01, 2023
Units:

About 85,000 (In addition, 4,000 in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Chervon North America at 800-492-0777 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, email at HT2410recall@na.chervongroup.com or online at www.egopowerplus.com/recalls or www.egopowerplus.com and click on “PRODUCT RECALLS” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves EGO Power+ Model HT2410 Cordless Brushless Hedge Trimmers that were manufactured prior to March 30, 2019. The hedge trimmers have a gray, black and green housing, yellow, 24-inch dual-action steel blade, a black loop handle with a green switch trigger in front of the product housing, and rear switch trigger underneath the rear handle. The EGO logo is displayed on one side of the product housing, and the model number HT2410 and manufacturing date code are displayed on the opposite side.  Only units with date codes from September 2017 through March 2019 are included in this recall. 

The hedge trimmers are powered by a removable battery and were sold as a bare tool with no battery, or in a combination kit which included EGO POWER+ 2.5 Ah battery and a POWER+ 56-volt charger.  All units are marked with the model number HT2410. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hedge trimmers and contact Chervon for a free repair of the rear trigger switch.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 34 reports in the U.S. of the trimmers starting unexpectedly, including eight reports of lacerations requiring stitches.

Sold At:
Home improvement stores, hardware stores and authorized dealers and distributors nationwide and online at Acehardware.com, Acmetools.com and Homedepot.com from September 2017 through March 2020 for between $150 and $220.
Importer(s):

Chervon North America Inc., of Naperville, Illinois

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-212

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

