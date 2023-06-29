 Skip to main content

CaTeam Recalls Canvas Baby Hammock Swings Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violation of Safe Sleep for Babies Act on Inclined Infant Sleep Products

Name of Product:
Canvas Baby Hammock Swings
Hazard:

The inclined sleeper is a banned hazardous product under the Safe Sleep for Babies Act since the product was marketed for infant sleep and has an incline angle greater than 10 degrees. Infant fatalities have occurred in inclined sleepers after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 29, 2023
Units:

About 700

Consumer Contact

CaTeam collect at 206-607-8266 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, e-mail at recall.cateam@gmail.com or online at https://cateam.store/pages/recall or www.cateam.store and click on ‘Recall” at the top of the main page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

The recall involves infant hammock swings made of wood and cloth with adjustable height settings. The swings were sold in the following colors: ivory, taupe gray, gray, dark gray, blue, ochre, green and pink. “CaTeam” is printed on a label stitched on the hammock swings.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled baby hammock swings and contact CaTeam for instructions on how to receive a full refund and properly dispose of the product. CaTeam and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at the firm website cateam.store and Amazon.com from November 2022 through January 2023 for between $70 and $100.
Distributor(s):
CaTeam, of Oak Harbor, Washington
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-237

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use the form below and explain the situation to CPSC.

