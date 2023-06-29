CaTeam Recalls Canvas Baby Hammock Swings Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violation of Safe Sleep for Babies Act on Inclined Infant Sleep Products

The inclined sleeper is a banned hazardous product under the Safe Sleep for Babies Act since the product was marketed for infant sleep and has an incline angle greater than 10 degrees. Infant fatalities have occurred in inclined sleepers after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.
About 700
CaTeam collect at 206-607-8266 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, e-mail at recall.cateam@gmail.com or online at https://cateam.store/pages/recall or www.cateam.store and click on ‘Recall” at the top of the main page for more information.
Recall Details
The recall involves infant hammock swings made of wood and cloth with adjustable height settings. The swings were sold in the following colors: ivory, taupe gray, gray, dark gray, blue, ochre, green and pink. “CaTeam” is printed on a label stitched on the hammock swings.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled baby hammock swings and contact CaTeam for instructions on how to receive a full refund and properly dispose of the product. CaTeam and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers.
None reported
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.