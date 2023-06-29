Bose Recalls Acoustimass®, Lifestyle® and Companion™ Bass Modules Due to Fire Hazard

The speaker’s electrical components can fail, posing a fire hazard.
About 884,000 (In addition, about 98,000 were sold in Canada and about 18,300 in Mexico)
Bose toll-free at 888-260-0819 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, online at support.bose.com/am-recall or at www.bose.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves select bass modules manufactured before April 1, 2006 that were sold with select Acoustimass, Lifestyle and Companion home theater systems. The components are black or white. The Bose logo, product name, serial number “SER. NO.” and date code are printed on the product label, which is located either on the back or bottom of the bass module. The product name is printed at the top of the label next to the Bose logo. The serial number is described on the label as “SER. NO.” The multi-digit serial number printed on the bass module label includes the “date code” for that module. The date code is reflected in the eighth through eleventh digits of the serial number.
The following product names listed on the bass modules and date codes contained in the serial numbers are included in this recall:
|
Bose Product Names
|
Date Codes
|
Acoustimass 6 III Home Entertainment System
|
Between 2090 and 6091 only
|
Acoustimass 10 III Home Entertainment System
|
All date codes
|
Acoustimass 15 II Home Entertainment System
|
Between 2090 and 6091
|
Acoustimass 16 Home Entertainment System
|
All date codes
|
Acoustimass 5 Series IV Powered Speaker System
|
All date codes
|
Acoustimass15 Home Theater Speaker System
|
All date codes
|
Acoustimass 20 Powered Speaker System
|
All date codes
|
Companion CS-6 Powered Speaker System
|
All date codes
|
Lifestyle 5 Series II Powered Speaker System
|
All date codes
|
Lifestyle 8 Powered Speaker System
|
All date codes
|
Lifestyle 12 Powered Speaker System
|
All date codes
|
Lifestyle 20 Powered Speaker System
|
All date codes
|
Lifestyle 25 Powered Speaker System
|
All date codes
|
Lifestyle 30 Powered Speaker System
|
All date codes
|
Lifestyle 50 Powered Speaker System
|
All date codes
|
Powered Acoustimass 5 Series III Speaker System
|
All date codes
|
Powered Acoustimass 5 Series IV Speaker System
|
All date codes
|
Powered Acoustimass 8 Speaker System
|
All date codes
|
Powered Acoustimass 8 Series II Speaker System
|
All date codes
|
Powered Acoustimass 9 Speaker System
|
All date codes
|
Powered Acoustimass 20 Speaker System
|
All date codes
|
Powered Acoustimass 25 Speaker System
|
All date codes
|
Powered Acoustimass 25 Series II Speaker System
|
All date codes
|
Powered Acoustimass 30 Speaker System
|
All date codes
|
Powered Acoustimass 30 Series II Speaker System
|
All date codes
|
Powered Acoustimass 800 Speaker System
|
All date codes
|
Powered Acoustimass 900 Speaker System
|
All date codes
Consumers should immediately stop using and unplug the recalled bass modules and contact Bose to arrange for a free repair of the bass module or a 40% discount on a replacement product.
The firm has received 21 reports worldwide of the bass modules igniting or melting, including three incidents of fires resulting in property damage to carpeting, an entertainment cabinet and to materials surrounding the bass box. No injuries have been reported.
