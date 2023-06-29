 Skip to main content

Bose Recalls Acoustimass®, Lifestyle® and Companion™ Bass Modules Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Bose Bass Modules included in Select Acoustimass Home Entertainment Systems
  • Recalled Bose Bass Modules included in Various Bose Acoustimass, Lifestyle and Companion Systems
  • Label of recalled Bose Bass Modules with product name at the top of the label, next to the Bose logo
  • Label of recalled Bose Bass Modules with serial number displayed as “SER. NO” and the date code (digits 8 through 11 of the serial number) circled
Name of Product:
Bose Acoustimass, Lifestyle and Companion bass modules (produced before April 2006)
Hazard:

The speaker’s electrical components can fail, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Repair
Recall Date:
June 29, 2023
Units:

About 884,000 (In addition, about 98,000 were sold in Canada and about 18,300 in Mexico)

Consumer Contact

Bose toll-free at 888-260-0819 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, online at support.bose.com/am-recall or at www.bose.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves select bass modules manufactured before April 1, 2006 that were sold with select Acoustimass, Lifestyle and Companion home theater systems. The components are black or white. The Bose logo, product name, serial number “SER. NO.” and date code are printed on the product label, which is located either on the back or bottom of the bass module. The product name is printed at the top of the label next to the Bose logo. The serial number is described on the label as “SER. NO.”  The multi-digit serial number printed on the bass module label includes the “date code” for that module. The date code is reflected in the eighth through eleventh digits of the serial number.

The following product names listed on the bass modules and date codes contained in the serial numbers are included in this recall: 

 

Bose Product Names

Date Codes

Acoustimass 6 III Home Entertainment System

Between 2090 and 6091 only

Acoustimass 10 III Home Entertainment System

All date codes

Acoustimass 15 II Home Entertainment System

Between 2090 and 6091

Acoustimass 16 Home Entertainment System

All date codes

Acoustimass 5 Series IV Powered Speaker System

All date codes

Acoustimass15 Home Theater Speaker System

All date codes

Acoustimass 20 Powered Speaker System

All date codes

Companion CS-6 Powered Speaker System

All date codes

Lifestyle 5 Series II Powered Speaker System

All date codes

Lifestyle 8 Powered Speaker System

All date codes

Lifestyle 12 Powered Speaker System

All date codes

Lifestyle 20 Powered Speaker System

All date codes

Lifestyle 25 Powered Speaker System

All date codes

Lifestyle 30 Powered Speaker System

All date codes

Lifestyle 50 Powered Speaker System

All date codes

Powered Acoustimass 5 Series III Speaker System

All date codes

Powered Acoustimass 5 Series IV Speaker System

All date codes

Powered Acoustimass 8 Speaker System

All date codes

Powered Acoustimass 8 Series II Speaker System

All date codes

Powered Acoustimass 9 Speaker System

All date codes

Powered Acoustimass 20 Speaker System

All date codes

Powered Acoustimass 25 Speaker System

All date codes

Powered Acoustimass 25 Series II Speaker System

All date codes

Powered Acoustimass 30 Speaker System

All date codes

Powered Acoustimass 30 Series II Speaker System

All date codes

Powered Acoustimass 800 Speaker System

All date codes

Powered Acoustimass 900 Speaker System 

All date codes

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using and unplug the recalled bass modules and contact Bose to arrange for a free repair of the bass module or a 40% discount on a replacement product.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 21 reports worldwide of the bass modules igniting or melting, including three incidents of fires resulting in property damage to carpeting, an entertainment cabinet and to materials surrounding the bass box. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Bose stores, Best Buy, Circuit City, Sam’s Club, Sears and other electronics stores nationwide, and online at Bose.com from January 1994 through April 2007 for between $220 and $2,200.
Distributor(s):
Bose Corporation, of Framingham, Mass.
Manufactured In:
United States, Mexico, and Ireland
Recall number:
23-234
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use the form below and explain the situation to CPSC.

