Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Recalls Snowmobiles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The fuel injector hose retainer screw can loosen and cause a fuel leak, posing a fire hazard.
About 6,200 (In addition, about 3,900 were sold in Canada)
BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday, or online at https://www.ski-doo.com/us/en/owner-zone/maintenance/safety-recalls or www.ski-doo.com and click on “Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain Ski-Doo model year 2022 snowmobiles equipped with 850 E-TEC and 850 E-TEC Turbo engines. The vehicles were sold in a variety of colors. Ski-Doo and the model name are printed on the side panels of the vehicles. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is on the decal located on the right-hand side of tunnel underneath the seat. The following models are included in the recall:
Model Year Model Name
2022 Ski-Doo Expedition 850 E-TEC
2022 Ski-Doo Expedition 850 E-TEC Turbo
2022 Ski-Doo Summit 850 E-TEC
2022 Ski-Doo Summit 850 E-TEC Turbo
2022 Ski-Doo Freeride 850 E-TEC
2022 Ski-Doo Freeride 850 E-TEC Turbo
2022 Ski-Doo Renegade 850 E-TEC
2022 Ski-Doo Renegade 850 E-TEC Turbo
2022 Ski-Doo Backcountry 850 E-TEC
2022 Ski-Doo Backcountry 850 E-TEC Turbo
2022 Ski-Doo MXZ 850 E-TEC
2022 Ski-Doo MXZ 850 E-TEC Turbo
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact a Ski-Doo dealer for a free repair. BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly to coordinate the free repair with dealers to inspect and, if necessary, install a new E-TEC fuel injector hose retainer screw.
BRP has received five reports of fuel leaks which resulted in two fires.
BRP U.S. Inc, of Sturtevant, Wis.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.