Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Recalls Snowmobiles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

  Recalled Ski-Doo MY2022 Backcountry 850 E-TEC and 850 E-TEC Turbo
  Recalled Ski-Doo MY2022 Expedition 850 E-TEC and 850 E-TEC Turbo
  Recalled Ski-Doo MY2022 Freeride 850 E-TEC and 850 E-TEC Turbo
  Recalled Ski-Doo MY2022 MXZ 850 E-TEC and 850 E-TEC Turbo
  Recalled Ski-Doo MY2022 Renegade 850 E-TEC and 850 E-TEC Turbo
  Recalled Ski-Doo MY2022 Summit 850 E-TEC and 850 E-TEC Turbo
  The (VIN) Vehicle Identification Number location in the right side of the tunnel underneath the seat location.
Name of Product:
Ski-Doo snowmobiles
Hazard:

The fuel injector hose retainer screw can loosen and cause a fuel leak, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
October 13, 2022
Units:

About 6,200 (In addition, about 3,900 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday, or online at https://www.ski-doo.com/us/en/owner-zone/maintenance/safety-recalls or www.ski-doo.com  and click on “Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves certain Ski-Doo model year 2022 snowmobiles equipped with 850 E-TEC and 850 E-TEC Turbo engines. The vehicles were sold in a variety of colors. Ski-Doo and the model name are printed on the side panels of the vehicles. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is on the decal located on the right-hand side of tunnel underneath the seat. The following models are included in the recall: 

Model Year Model Name

2022 Ski-Doo Expedition 850 E-TEC

2022 Ski-Doo Expedition 850 E-TEC Turbo

2022 Ski-Doo Summit 850 E-TEC

2022 Ski-Doo Summit 850 E-TEC Turbo

2022 Ski-Doo Freeride 850 E-TEC

2022 Ski-Doo Freeride 850 E-TEC Turbo

2022 Ski-Doo Renegade 850 E-TEC

2022 Ski-Doo Renegade 850 E-TEC Turbo

2022 Ski-Doo Backcountry 850 E-TEC

2022 Ski-Doo Backcountry 850 E-TEC Turbo

2022 Ski-Doo MXZ 850 E-TEC

2022 Ski-Doo MXZ 850 E-TEC Turbo

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact a Ski-Doo dealer for a free repair. BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly to coordinate the free repair with dealers to inspect and, if necessary, install a new E-TEC fuel injector hose retainer screw.

Incidents/Injuries:

BRP has received five reports of fuel leaks which resulted in two fires.

Sold At:
Ski-Doo dealers nationwide from February 2021 through September 2022 for between $10,000 and $17,000.
Importer(s):

BRP U.S. Inc, of Sturtevant, Wis.

Manufactured In:
Canada
Recall number:
23-702
