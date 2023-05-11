 Skip to main content

Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Expands Recall of Snowmobiles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Ski-Doo MY2021 Summit 850 E-TEC Turbo
  • The (VIN) Vehicle Identification Number location in the right side of the tunnel underneath the seat location
  • Recalled Ski-Doo MY2021 Summit 850 E-TEC
  • Recalled Ski-Doo MY2021 Renegade 850 E-TEC
  • Recalled Ski-Doo MY2021 Freeride 850 E-TEC Turbo
  • Recalled Ski-Doo MY2021 MXZ 850 E-TEC
  • Recalled Ski-Doo MY2021 Freeride 850 E-TEC
  • Recalled Ski-Doo MY2021 Backcountry 850 E-TEC
  • Recalled Ski-Doo MY2021 Expedition 850 E-TEC
  • Recalled Ski-Doo MY2022 Renegade 850 E-TEC and 850 E-TEC Turbo
  • Recalled Ski-Doo MY2022 Summit 850 E-TEC and 850 E-TEC Turbo
  • Recalled Ski-Doo MY2022 Freeride 850 E-TEC and 850 E-TEC Turbo
  • Recalled Ski-Doo MY2022 MXZ 850 E-TEC and 850 E-TEC Turbo
  • Recalled Ski-Doo MY2022 Backcountry 850 E-TEC and 850 E-TEC Turbo
  • Recalled Ski-Doo MY2022 Expedition 850 E-TEC and 850 E-TEC Turbo
Name of Product:
Ski-Doo snowmobiles
Hazard:

The fuel injector hose retainer screw can loosen and cause a fuel leak, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
May 11, 2023
Units:

About 12,500 (In addition, about 8,000 were sold in Canada) (Some of these snowmobiles were previously recalled in October 2022.)

Consumer Contact

BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday, or online at https://www.ski-doo.com/us/en/owner-zone/maintenance/safety-recalls.html or www.ski-doo.com and click on “Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Ski-Doo model years 2021 and 2022 snowmobiles equipped with 850 E-TEC and 850 E-TEC Turbo engines. The vehicles were sold in a variety of colors. Ski-Doo and the model name are printed on the side panels of the vehicles. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is on the decal located on the right-hand side of tunnel underneath the seat. Dealers can check for VINs included in this recall. The following models are included in the recall:

Model Year(s) Model Name
2021 and 2022 Backcountry 850 E-TEC
Expedition 850 E-TEC
Freeride 850 E-TEC
Freeride 850 E-TEC Turbo
MXZ 850 E-TEC
Renegade 850 E-TEC
Summit 850 E-TEC
Summit 850 E-TEC Turbo
2022 Backcountry 850 E-TEC Turbo
Expedition 850 E-TEC Turbo
MXZ 850 E-TEC Turbo
Renegade 850 E-TEC Turbo

 

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact a Ski-Doo dealer to determine if their snowmobile is included in this recall and to schedule a free repair. BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly to coordinate the free repair with dealers to inspect and if necessary install a new E-TEC fuel injector hose retainer screw.

Incidents/Injuries:

BRP has received 14 reports of fuel leaks which resulted in four fires.

Sold At:
Ski-Doo dealers nationwide from October 2020 through September 2022 for between $10,000 and $17,000
Importer(s):

BRP U.S. Inc, of Sturtevant, Wisconsin

Manufactured In:
Canada
Recall number:
23-755
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

