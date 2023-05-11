Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Expands Recall of Snowmobiles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves Ski-Doo model years 2021 and 2022 snowmobiles equipped with 850 E-TEC and 850 E-TEC Turbo engines. The vehicles were sold in a variety of colors. Ski-Doo and the model name are printed on the side panels of the vehicles. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is on the decal located on the right-hand side of tunnel underneath the seat. Dealers can check for VINs included in this recall. The following models are included in the recall: