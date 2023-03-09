BeyondMedShop Recalls Vaunn Medical Adult Bed Rails Due to Serious Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazards

When the recalled bed rails are attached to an adult’s bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress. This poses a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.
About 102,000
BeyondMedShop toll-free at 1-877-836-8838 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at http://www.beyondmedshop.com/pages/product-recall or http://www.beyondmedshop.com and click “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves two models of Vaunn Medical Bed Assist Rail adult bed rails, model numbers M876N-AAWH-APVM and M876N-SABK-APVM. Model M876N-AAWH-APVM is a rectangular bed rail made of white metal tubing with a black foam rubber grip handle. Model 876N-SABK-APVM is made of black metal tubing with a rounded black foam rubber grip handle and a fabric pouch. The model number is printed on the weight capacity label located on the grip handle.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact BeyondMedShop for a free repair. The firm expects the remedy to be available in May 2023.
None reported
Einstein Associates LLC (BeyondMedShop), of Stafford, Texas.
