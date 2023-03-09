 Skip to main content

BeyondMedShop Recalls Vaunn Medical Adult Bed Rails Due to Serious Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazards

  • Recalled Vaunn Medical Adjustable Bed Assist Rail (model number M876N-AAWH-APVM)
  • Recalled Vaunn Medical Bed Assist Rail (model number M876N-SABK-APVM)
Name of Product:
Vaunn Medical Bed Assist Rail adult bed rails
Hazard:

When the recalled bed rails are attached to an adult’s bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress. This poses a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
March 09, 2023
Units:

About 102,000

Consumer Contact

BeyondMedShop toll-free at 1-877-836-8838 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at http://www.beyondmedshop.com/pages/product-recall or http://www.beyondmedshop.com and click “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves two models of Vaunn Medical Bed Assist Rail adult bed rails, model numbers M876N-AAWH-APVM and M876N-SABK-APVM. Model M876N-AAWH-APVM is a rectangular bed rail made of white metal tubing with a black foam rubber grip handle. Model 876N-SABK-APVM is made of black metal tubing with a rounded black foam rubber grip handle and a fabric pouch. The model number is printed on the weight capacity label located on the grip handle. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact BeyondMedShop for a free repair. The firm expects the remedy to be available in May 2023.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at BeyondMedShop.com, Amazon,com, Walmart.com and eBay from December 2018 through December 2022 for between $40 and $80.
Importer(s):

Einstein Associates LLC (BeyondMedShop), of Stafford, Texas. 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-151

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

