Betsy & Lace Recalls Children’s Nightgowns Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard

The recalled children’s nightgowns fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 90,550
Betsy & Lace by email at hello@betsyandlace.com or online at www.betsyandlace.com and click on “Contact” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves children’s Betsy & Lace-branded 100% polyester short-sleeve nightgowns with lace trim collar. The nightgowns were sold in various sizes including small, medium, large, extra-large, extra-extra-large and extra extra-extra-large; and the following colors: coral, dark blue, gold, green, light blue, light pink, dark pink, purple, red, turquoise and white. The inside neck label displays “Betsy & Lace” and the garment’s size.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled nightgowns away from children, stop using them and destroy the nightgowns by cutting them in half. Betsy & Lace is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Betsy & Lace LLC, of Lehi, Utah
Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.