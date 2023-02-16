 Skip to main content

Betsy & Lace Recalls Children’s Nightgowns Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard

  • Recalled Betsy & Lace Nightgown - Red
  • Recalled Betsy & Lace Nightgown - Inside seam label
Name of Product:
Children’s nightgowns
Hazard:

The recalled children’s nightgowns fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Dispose
Recall Date:
February 16, 2023
Units:

About 90,550

Consumer Contact

Betsy & Lace by email at hello@betsyandlace.com or online at www.betsyandlace.com and click on “Contact” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves children’s Betsy & Lace-branded 100% polyester short-sleeve nightgowns with lace trim collar. The nightgowns were sold in various sizes including small, medium, large, extra-large, extra-extra-large and extra extra-extra-large; and the following colors: coral, dark blue, gold, green, light blue, light pink, dark pink, purple, red, turquoise and white. The inside neck label displays “Betsy & Lace” and the garment’s size.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled nightgowns away from children, stop using them and destroy the nightgowns by cutting them in half. Betsy & Lace is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Online www.betsyandlace.com from March 2018 through September 2022 for between $16 and $22.
Importer(s):

Betsy & Lace LLC, of Lehi, Utah

Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-123
