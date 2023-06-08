Bell Sports Recalls Giro Merit Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

The recalled helmets do not comply with the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.
About 15,000 (In addition, about 1,465 were sold in Canada)
Giro at 800-456-2355 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or via email at consumersupport@bellgiro.com, online at https://www.giro.com/news/cycling/merit-helmet-voluntary-recall.html or www.giro.com and click on the recall banner at the top of the home page for more information.
This recall only involves Giro Merit helmets manufactured prior to January 2023. The recalled Giro Merit helmet can be identified by the model’s name “Merit” on the rear/side of the helmet. It can also be identified by the inner helmet sticker which has the model’s name “Merit” written on it and also GH230.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Giro Merit helmets and contact Giro for a free replacement helmet or a full refund.
None reported
Bell Sports Inc., of Scotts Valley, California
