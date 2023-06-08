 Skip to main content

Bell Sports Recalls Giro Merit Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

  • Recalled Giro Merit helmet
  • Recalled Giro Merit helmets side view
  • Recalled Giro Merit helmet rear view
Name of Product:
Giro Merit Bicycle Helmets
Hazard:

The recalled helmets do not comply with the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
June 08, 2023
Units:

About 15,000 (In addition, about 1,465 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Giro at 800-456-2355 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or via email at consumersupport@bellgiro.com, online at https://www.giro.com/news/cycling/merit-helmet-voluntary-recall.html or www.giro.com and click on the recall banner at the top of the home page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall only involves Giro Merit helmets manufactured prior to January 2023.  The recalled Giro Merit helmet can be identified by the model’s name “Merit” on the rear/side of the helmet. It can also be identified by the inner helmet sticker which has the model’s name “Merit” written on it and also GH230.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Giro Merit helmets and contact Giro for a free replacement helmet or a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Epicenter Cycling, Freewheel Bike West Bank, Velotech and other stores nationwide, online at Giro.com, Backcountry.com and other websites from September 2021 through January 2023 for about $220.
Importer(s):

Bell Sports Inc., of Scotts Valley, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-216

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

