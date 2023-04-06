BISSELL Expands Recall of Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums Due to Fire Hazard

The circuit board inside the vacuum’s battery pack can overheat and smoke, posing a fire hazard.
About 2,000 (About 56,000 BISSELL® Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums Models 2551, 2551W and 25519 were previously recalled in January 2023)
Contact BISSELL toll-free at 855-417-7001 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, or online at www.BISSELL.com/recall or www.BISSELL.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall expansion involves BISSELL Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuum models 2551R and 25518. “BISSELL” is printed on the foot of the product. The model numbers are visible when the clean water tank is removed.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vacuums and contact BISSELL for a free battery pack replacement. Consumers can either take the recalled product to a local BISSELL authorized service center for a free battery pack replacement or schedule a free in-home repair visit from an authorized BISSELL service technician to replace the existing battery pack.
None reported
BISSELL Homecare Inc., of Grand Rapids, Michigan
