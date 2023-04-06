 Skip to main content

BISSELL Expands Recall of Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled BISSELL cordless multi-surface wet dry vacuum (model 2551R and 25518)
  • Location of model number
Name of Product:
BISSELL® Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums Models 2551R and 25518
Hazard:

The circuit board inside the vacuum’s battery pack can overheat and smoke, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
April 06, 2023
Units:

About 2,000 (About 56,000 BISSELL® Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums Models 2551, 2551W and 25519 were previously recalled in January 2023)

Consumer Contact

Contact BISSELL toll-free at 855-417-7001 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, or online at www.BISSELL.com/recall or www.BISSELL.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall expansion involves BISSELL Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuum models 2551R and 25518. “BISSELL” is printed on the foot of the product. The model numbers are visible when the clean water tank is removed.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vacuums and contact BISSELL for a free battery pack replacement. Consumers can either take the recalled product to a local BISSELL authorized service center for a free battery pack replacement or schedule a free in-home repair visit from an authorized BISSELL service technician to replace the existing battery pack.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stores nationwide and online at www.hsn.com from May 2019 through July 2021 for between about $180 and $330.
Importer(s):

BISSELL Homecare Inc., of Grand Rapids, Michigan

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-176
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

