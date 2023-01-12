 Skip to main content

BISSELL Recalls Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled BISSELL cordless multi-surface wet dry vacuum (model 2551, 2551W and 25519)
  • Location of model number
Name of Product:
BISSELL® Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums Models 2551, 2551W and 25519
Hazard:

The circuit board inside the vacuum’s battery pack can overheat and smoke, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
January 12, 2023
Units:

About 61,000 (In addition, about 4,300 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Contact BISSELL toll-free at 855-417-7001 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, or online at www.BISSELL.com/recall or www.BISSELL.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves BISSELL Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuum models 2551, 2551W and 25519. “BISSELL” is printed on the foot of the product. The model numbers are visible when the clean water tank is removed.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vacuums and contact BISSELL for a free battery pack replacement. Consumers can either take the product to a local BISSELL authorized service center for a free battery pack replacement or schedule a free in-home repair visit from an authorized BISSELL service technician to replace the existing battery pack.  

Incidents/Injuries:

BISSELL has received 66 reports of the vacuum smoking and emitting a burning odor; including five reports of the battery pack catching on fire, three of which resulted in minor property damage and one resulting in a burn injury.

Sold At:
Walmart stores nationwide and online at www.bissell.com, www.walmart.com, www.qvc.com, www.amazon.com, www.costco.com, www.fingerhut.com, www.acehardware.com, www.kohls.com, and www.wayfair.com from January 2019 through November 2022 for about $360.
Importer(s):

BISSELL Homecare Inc., of Grand Rapids, Michigan

Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-091
Fast Track Recall
