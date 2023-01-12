American Honda Expands Recall of Honda Talon 1000 ROVs Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

Description:

This recall expansion involves an additional 2,000 2021 model year Honda Talon 1000 side-by-sides with model numbers Talon 1000 S2 and Talon 1000 S4. The vehicles were sold in various colors including red, blue, green, gray and yellow. “HONDA” is printed on the front, sides and the rear of each vehicle. “Talon” is printed on a label located on both sides of the vehicle. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) number is stamped on the frame on the left side under the left front fender. The VIN range for affected Talon 1000s is as shown below.

Original Recall:

MY Model VIN Start VIN End 2019 Talon 1000 S2 1HFVE05**K4000003 1HFVE05**K4003902

2020 Talon 1000 S2 1HFVE05**L4100001 1HFVE05**L4102280 2021 Talon 1000 S2 1HFVE05**M4200001 1HFVE05**M4202760 2020 Talon 1000 S4 1HFVE06**L4000002 1HFVE06**L4003420 2021 Talon 1000 S4 1HFVE06**M4100001 1HFVE06**M4102218

Expanded Recall: