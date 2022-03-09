American Honda Recalls Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

The vehicle’s intake funnel band screw can loosen and enter the engine through the intake funnel and cause sudden engine failure. If this occurs, it could result in a loss of control, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.
About 32,000
American Honda toll-free at 866-784-1870 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday or online at http://powersports.honda.com/ and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information or at https://powersports.honda.com/recalls.
Recall Details
This recall involves model year 2019 – 2021 Honda Talon 1000 S2 and S4 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs). The vehicles were sold in various colors including red, blue, green, gray and yellow. “HONDA” is printed on the front, sides and the rear of each vehicle. “Talon” is printed on a label located on both sides of the vehicle. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) number is stamped on the frame on the left side under the left front fender. The VIN range for affected Talon 1000s is as shown below.
|
MY
|
Model
|
VIN Start
|
VIN End
|
2019
|
Talon 1000 S2
|
1HFVE05**K4000003
|
1HFVE05**K4003902
|
2020
|
Talon 1000 S2
|
1HFVE05**L4100001
|
1HFVE05**L4102280
|
2021
|
Talon 1000 S2
|
1HFVE05**M4200001
|
1HFVE05**M4202760
|
2020
|
Talon 1000 S4
|
1HFVE06**L4000002
|
1HFVE06**L4003420
|
2021
|
Talon 1000 S4
|
1HFVE06**M4100001
|
1HFVE06**M4102218
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled recreational off-highway vehicles and contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Honda has received 16 reports of loose intake funnel band screws entering the engine, resulting in engine damage/failure. Honda has received one report of a loss of control, resulting in a crash with minor injuries to the occupants.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
