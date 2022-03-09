 Skip to main content

American Honda Recalls Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

  • Recalled 2019 – 2021 Honda Talon 1000 S2 two-seater recreational off-highway vehicle
  • Recalled 2019 – 2021 Honda Talon 1000 S4 four-seater recreational off-highway vehicle
  • 2019 – 2021 Honda Talon 1000S2/S4 VIN location
  • VIN location and example for recalled Honda Talon 1000 S2 and S4 recreational off-highway vehicles
Name of Product:
Honda Talon 1000 ROVs
Hazard:

The vehicle’s intake funnel band screw can loosen and enter the engine through the intake funnel and cause sudden engine failure. If this occurs, it could result in a loss of control, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
March 09, 2022
Units:

About 32,000

Consumer Contact

American Honda toll-free at 866-784-1870 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday or online at  http://powersports.honda.com/ and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom  of the page for more information or at https://powersports.honda.com/recalls.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model year 2019 – 2021 Honda Talon 1000 S2 and S4 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs). The vehicles were sold in various colors including red, blue, green, gray and yellow. “HONDA” is printed on the front, sides and the rear of each vehicle. “Talon” is printed on a label located on both sides of the vehicle. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) number is stamped on the frame on the left side under the left front fender. The VIN range for affected Talon 1000s is as shown below. 

 

MY

Model

VIN Start

VIN End

2019

Talon 1000 S2

1HFVE05**K4000003

1HFVE05**K4003902

2020

Talon 1000 S2

1HFVE05**L4100001

1HFVE05**L4102280

2021

Talon 1000 S2

1HFVE05**M4200001

1HFVE05**M4202760

2020

Talon 1000 S4

1HFVE06**L4000002

1HFVE06**L4003420

2021

Talon 1000 S4

1HFVE06**M4100001

1HFVE06**M4102218

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled recreational off-highway vehicles and contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Honda has received 16 reports of loose intake funnel band screws entering the engine, resulting in engine damage/failure. Honda has received one report of a loss of control, resulting in a crash with minor injuries to the occupants.

Sold At:
Authorized Honda Powersports dealers nationwide from March 2019 through January 2022 for between $20,000 and $27,000.
Manufacturer(s):
American Honda Motor Co. Inc., of Timmonsville, South Carolina
Manufactured In:
USA
Recall number:
22-096
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

