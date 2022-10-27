Amazon Recalls Amazon Basics Desk Chairs Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The chairs’ leg base can break, posing fall and injury hazards.
About 11,400
Amazon toll-free at 888-871-7108 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.amazonexecutivechairrecall.expertinquiry.com/ for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Amazon Basics Executive Desk Chair. The upholstered swivel chair was sold in black, brown and white and has padded armrests and five legs with rolling casters. The chair can be adjusted for seat height and backrest tilt. Only chairs that have a horizontal plastic piece on the bottom of the caster bracket are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact Amazon for instructions on how to dispose of the chairs for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to upload a photo of the chair’s leg base and certify disposal of the chair. Upon receipt of the photo and certification of disposal, consumers will be issued a full refund to a valid payment method in the consumer’s Amazon wallet or an Amazon gift card. Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Amazon has received 13 reports of chair leg bases breaking, including one report of a minor shoulder injury.
Amazon.com Services LLC, of Seattle, Washington
