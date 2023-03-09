 Skip to main content

Akerson Enterprises Recalls Kindred Bravely Bamboo Nursing Hoodies Due to Choking Hazard

  • Recalled Kindred Bravely Bamboo Nursing Hoodie
  • Recalled Kindred Bravely Bamboo Nursing Hoodie seem label
Name of Product:
Kindred Bravely Bamboo Nursing Hoodies
Hazard:

The drawcord on the hoodies has small plastic caps that can be swallowed by a nursing baby, posing a choking hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
March 09, 2023
Units:

About 7,500

Consumer Contact

Kindred Bravely toll-free at 888-850-3756 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT Monday through Thursday, email at recall@kindredbravely.com or online at www.kindredbravely.com/pages/bamboo-hoodie-safety-recall or www.kindredbravely.com click the chat button and send the message “safety recall.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Kindred Bravely Bamboo Nursing Hoodies sold in a variety of colors and sizes for nursing mothers. The hoodie is made from bamboo, acrylic and spandex, features a drawstring closure and concealed zippers at the chest for breastfeeding access. The neck seam label has the brand name Kindred Bravely, size, care instructions and PO number.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled nursing hoodies, cut the fully extended drawstring cords and discard the cords. Consumers can also request a $75 store credit by filling out an online form at www.kindredbravely.com/pages/bamboo-hoodie-safety-recall and providing a photo of the cut drawstrings cords and company branding.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Village Maternity, Nature Baby Outfitter, Tootsies Children’s Boutique, Nurturing Expressions, Simple Organics Wellness Center, RSVP Gifts and More, Milk & Baby and other maternity boutiques nationwide and online at www.kindredbravely.com and www.amazon.com from November 2021 through December 2022 for about $75.
Importer(s):

Akerson Enterprises LLC, dba Kindred Bravely, of Oceanside, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-149
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

