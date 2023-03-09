Akerson Enterprises Recalls Kindred Bravely Bamboo Nursing Hoodies Due to Choking Hazard

The drawcord on the hoodies has small plastic caps that can be swallowed by a nursing baby, posing a choking hazard.
About 7,500
Kindred Bravely toll-free at 888-850-3756 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT Monday through Thursday, email at recall@kindredbravely.com or online at www.kindredbravely.com/pages/bamboo-hoodie-safety-recall or www.kindredbravely.com click the chat button and send the message “safety recall.”
This recall involves Kindred Bravely Bamboo Nursing Hoodies sold in a variety of colors and sizes for nursing mothers. The hoodie is made from bamboo, acrylic and spandex, features a drawstring closure and concealed zippers at the chest for breastfeeding access. The neck seam label has the brand name Kindred Bravely, size, care instructions and PO number.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled nursing hoodies, cut the fully extended drawstring cords and discard the cords. Consumers can also request a $75 store credit by filling out an online form at www.kindredbravely.com/pages/bamboo-hoodie-safety-recall and providing a photo of the cut drawstrings cords and company branding.
None reported
Akerson Enterprises LLC, dba Kindred Bravely, of Oceanside, California
