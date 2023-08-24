 Skip to main content

Aiper Elite Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaners Recalled Due to Burn and Fire Hazards; Distributed by Shenzhen Aiper Intelligent Co. (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Aiper Elite Pro GS100 cordless robotic pool vacuum cleaner
Name of Product:
Aiper Elite Pro GS100 cordless robotic pool vacuum cleaners
Hazard:

When the charging cord is plugged into the device without the adapter and/or directly into the charging port on the machine, the battery can overheat and short circuit, posing burn and fire hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
August 24, 2023
Units:

About 22,000 (In addition, about 50 were sold in Canada and about four were sold in Mexico)

Consumer Contact

Aiper toll-free at 888-968-0666 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email at recall@aiper.com or online at https://aiper.com/elite-pro-recall/ or online at https://aiper.com and click on the “Elite Pro Recall” banner at the bottom of the page  for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Aiper Elite Pro cordless robotic pool vacuum cleaners with model number GS100. The Elite Pro unit weighs 11.2 pounds and measures about 15.9 x 14.2 x 10 inches. The dark gray pool vacuum cleaners have the “Aiper” brand name printed on the top/front of the product. The model name and number are printed on the label attached on the bottom side of the pool vacuum.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pool vacuums and contact Aiper to receive a free replacement of Aiper's Seagull Pro robotic pool cleaner. Aiper will provide a free return label for consumers to send the product back to Aiper. Within seven days of receiving the recalled Elite Pro, Aiper will ship the replacement product. Aiper is contacting all purchasers directly. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 17 reports of the recalled pool vacuums overheating including one report of a minor burn to a consumer’s fingertip, which did not require medical treatment. No property damage has been reported.

Sold At:
Online at www.aiper.com, Amazon.com, www.cocktailpool.com, www.factorypure.com, www.myrobotdirect.com, www.wellbots.com and uspoolsite.com from January 2023 through May 2023 for between $600 and $800.
Manufacturer(s):
Compurobot Technology Company, of China
Distributor(s):
Shenzhen Aiper Intelligent Co., Ltd., of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-784
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
