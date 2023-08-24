Aiper Elite Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaners Recalled Due to Burn and Fire Hazards; Distributed by Shenzhen Aiper Intelligent Co. (Recall Alert)

When the charging cord is plugged into the device without the adapter and/or directly into the charging port on the machine, the battery can overheat and short circuit, posing burn and fire hazards.
About 22,000 (In addition, about 50 were sold in Canada and about four were sold in Mexico)
Aiper toll-free at 888-968-0666 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email at recall@aiper.com or online at https://aiper.com/elite-pro-recall/ or online at https://aiper.com and click on the “Elite Pro Recall” banner at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Aiper Elite Pro cordless robotic pool vacuum cleaners with model number GS100. The Elite Pro unit weighs 11.2 pounds and measures about 15.9 x 14.2 x 10 inches. The dark gray pool vacuum cleaners have the “Aiper” brand name printed on the top/front of the product. The model name and number are printed on the label attached on the bottom side of the pool vacuum.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pool vacuums and contact Aiper to receive a free replacement of Aiper's Seagull Pro robotic pool cleaner. Aiper will provide a free return label for consumers to send the product back to Aiper. Within seven days of receiving the recalled Elite Pro, Aiper will ship the replacement product. Aiper is contacting all purchasers directly.
The firm has received 17 reports of the recalled pool vacuums overheating including one report of a minor burn to a consumer’s fingertip, which did not require medical treatment. No property damage has been reported.
