biOrigins Sodium Hydroxide Products Recalled Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement and Violation of FHSA Labeling Requirement; Imported by Madar Corporation; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The product contains sodium hydroxide which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes. In addition, the label on the product violates the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA) by omitting the mandatory information on the packaging.
About 30
Madar Corporation collect at 315-537-8102 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. GMT Monday through Friday, email pat@madarcorporation.co.uk, or online at www.mysticmomentsuk.com/products/lye- caustic-soda-sodium-hydroxide or www.madarcorporation.co.uk and click on “Important Recall Information For US Customers” for more information.
Recall Details
The recall involves biOrigins-branded sodium hydroxide products. The product was sold in 500 grams and 1-kilogram zip-top, silver bags. The biOrigins logo and “LYE CAUSTIC SODA/SODIUM HYDROXIDE” are printed on the front of the bag on a white and blue label. The weight and batch number 4430708, 4423901, 4415403 or 4408414 appear on the back of the product.
Consumers should immediately store the recalled product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Madar Corporation for a full refund and a free warning label. Madar Corporation is contacting all purchasers directly.
None reported
Madar Corporation LTD, of the United Kingdom
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.