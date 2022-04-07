 Skip to main content

biOrigins Sodium Hydroxide Products Recalled Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement and Violation of FHSA Labeling Requirement; Imported by Madar Corporation; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled biOrigins-branded sodium hydroxide – 500 grams bag
  • The weight and batch number appear on the back of the product
  • Recalled biOrigins-branded sodium hydroxide – 1-kilogram bag
  • The weight and batch number appear on the back of the product
Name of Product:
biOrigins Sodium Hydroxide Products
Hazard:

The product contains sodium hydroxide which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes. In addition, the label on the product violates the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA) by omitting the mandatory information on the packaging.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 07, 2022
Units:

About 30

Consumer Contact

Madar Corporation collect at 315-537-8102 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. GMT Monday through Friday, email pat@madarcorporation.co.uk, or online at www.mysticmomentsuk.com/products/lye- caustic-soda-sodium-hydroxide or www.madarcorporation.co.uk and click on “Important Recall Information For US Customers” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

The recall involves biOrigins-branded sodium hydroxide products. The product was sold in 500 grams and 1-kilogram zip-top, silver bags. The biOrigins logo and “LYE CAUSTIC SODA/SODIUM HYDROXIDE” are printed on the front of the bag on a white and blue label. The weight and batch number 4430708, 4423901, 4415403 or 4408414 appear on the back of the product.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the recalled product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Madar Corporation for a full refund and a free warning label. Madar Corporation is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Online at amazon.com from July 2020 through July 2021 for between $27 and $40.
Importer(s):

Madar Corporation LTD, of the United Kingdom

Manufactured In:
United Kingdom
Recall number:
22-738
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled biOrigins-branded sodium hydroxide – 500 grams bag
biOrigins Sodium Hydroxide Products Recalled Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement and Violation of FHSA Labeling Requirement; Imported by Madar Corporation; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The product contains sodium hydroxide which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes. In addition, the label on the product violates the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA) by omitting the mandatory information on the packaging.

Recalled Stokke Clikk high chair in white
Stokke Recalls Clikk High Chairs Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The white plastic seat can break, posing fall and injury hazards to children.

Recalled Kid O Hudson Glow Rattle
PlayMonster Recalls Kid O Hudson Glow Rattles Due to Choking Hazard

The rattle’s legs can break off, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Recalled tonies Blocks sets
Boxine U.S. Recalls tonies Blocks Due to Magnet Ingestion Hazard; Sold Exclusively at tonies.com (Recall Alert)

When two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, either intentionally by younger children or accidentally by older children, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

Recalled 2016 Ramones 14-inch red kids bicycle
Commencal Recalls Ramones 14-Inch Kids Bicycles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Federal regulations require bicycles with seat heights that measure at or below 25 inches to be equipped with foot brakes.  These bicycles are equipped only with hand brakes and can pose a crash hazard or a risk of injury to young children who might not be able to stop the bicycles using handbrakes only.

Recalled ACE B125 Youth ATV
EGL Motor Recalls EGL and ACE-branded Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Violations of Federal ATV Safety Standard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

The ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard. The B125 ATVs exceed the maximum speed limitations for vehicles intended for children aged 10 and older. For the Madix 110, the parking brakes do not prevent the movement of the vehicle. In addition, the handlebars on both ATVs pose a laceration hazard should the rider’s body or head impact the handlebars at a high rate of speed such as in a crash. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov