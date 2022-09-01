 Skip to main content

Yuboloo Recalls Infant Bath Seats Due to Drowning Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Yuboloo infant bath seat
Name of Product:
Infant Bath Seats
Hazard:

The bath seats fail to meet the federal safety standard for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability and leg openings, and can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 01, 2022
Units:

About 1,050

Consumer Contact

Yuboloo by email at suiwenlu1009@sina.com.

 

Recall Details

Description:

The bath seats are made of molded plastic in a navy blue and orange color combination. The infant bath seats have suction cups on the bottom. The bath seats have a plastic seat back, flat base, and t-shaped handle. “Baby Bath Seat, X002TS8NDN and Made in China” is printed on the packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant bath seats and contact Yuboloo to receive a pre-paid label to return the infant bath seats. Upon receipt of the infant bath seats, consumers will be issued a full refund for the purchase price. Yuboloo is notifying all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com from May 2021 through November 2021 for about $36.
Importer(s):

Yuboloo, of Hockessin, Delaware

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-768
