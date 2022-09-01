Yuboloo Recalls Infant Bath Seats Due to Drowning Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The bath seats fail to meet the federal safety standard for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability and leg openings, and can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies.
About 1,050
Yuboloo by email at suiwenlu1009@sina.com.
Recall Details
The bath seats are made of molded plastic in a navy blue and orange color combination. The infant bath seats have suction cups on the bottom. The bath seats have a plastic seat back, flat base, and t-shaped handle. “Baby Bath Seat, X002TS8NDN and Made in China” is printed on the packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant bath seats and contact Yuboloo to receive a pre-paid label to return the infant bath seats. Upon receipt of the infant bath seats, consumers will be issued a full refund for the purchase price. Yuboloo is notifying all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Yuboloo, of Hockessin, Delaware
