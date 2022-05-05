Winter Water Factory Recalls Infant French Terry Jumpsuits, Rompers, Snap Suits, Baby Dresses and Bibs Due to Choking and Laceration Hazards

The snaps on the recalled garments can detach and also expose small sharp prongs, posing choking and laceration hazards to young children.
About 46,500 (In addition, about 169 were sold in Canada)
Winter Water Factory by email at safety@winterwaterfactory.com or online at www.winterwaterfactory.com/pages/recall or www.winterwaterfactory.com and click on “Safety Recall” for more information, including images of all styles and prints of the recalled garments.
Recall Details
This recall involves all infant French terry jumpsuits, rompers, snap suits, baby dresses and bibs from the Fall 2020, Spring 2021, Fall 2021, and Spring 2022 seasons. The garments were sold in infant sizes 0M – 3T in various prints in the following styles: French terry jumpsuit, long-sleeve romper, summer romper, tank top romper, bubble romper, footed romper, long-sleeve snap suit, short-sleeve snap suit, Azalea baby dress, Oslo baby Dress, Juniper baby dress, Geneva baby dress, Merano baby dress, Kerchief bib and French terry bib. Images of the recalled styles and prints are available on Winter Water Factory’s website at www.winterwaterfactory.com/pages/recall. The recalled garments can be identified by one of the following codes at the bottom of the label in the back of the neck:
TX-JM-I-XXII
TX-JM-VII-XXI
TX-JM-I-XXI
TX-JM-VII-XX
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled jumpsuits, rompers, snap suits, baby dresses and bibs and contact Winter Water Factory for instructions on how to receive a full refund or a refund in the form of a store credit. Consumers should destroy the recalled garments by cutting them in half with scissors and then upload a photo of the destroyed garment(s) to the company’s website at www.winterwaterfactory.com/pages/recall. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued their choice of a full refund of the purchase price or a store credit with an additional 20% of the purchase price, whichever is higher.
The firm has received 29 reports of snaps detaching between the prong ring and the stud or socket piece. No injuries have been reported.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.