Winter Water Factory Recalls Infant French Terry Jumpsuits, Rompers, Snap Suits, Baby Dresses and Bibs Due to Choking and Laceration Hazards

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled jumpsuits, rompers, snap suits, baby dresses and bibs and contact Winter Water Factory for instructions on how to receive a full refund or a refund in the form of a store credit. Consumers should destroy the recalled garments by cutting them in half with scissors and then upload a photo of the destroyed garment(s) to the company’s website at www.winterwaterfactory.com/pages/recall . Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued their choice of a full refund of the purchase price or a store credit with an additional 20% of the purchase price, whichever is higher .