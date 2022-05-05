 Skip to main content

Winter Water Factory Recalls Infant French Terry Jumpsuits, Rompers, Snap Suits, Baby Dresses and Bibs Due to Choking and Laceration Hazards

Name of Product:
Infant French terry jumpsuits, rompers, snap suits, baby dresses and bibs
Hazard:

The snaps on the recalled garments can detach and also expose small sharp prongs, posing choking and laceration hazards to young children.   

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 05, 2022
Units:

About 46,500 (In addition, about 169 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Winter Water Factory by email at safety@winterwaterfactory.com or online at www.winterwaterfactory.com/pages/recall or www.winterwaterfactory.com and click on “Safety Recall” for more information, including images of all styles and prints of the recalled garments.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves all infant French terry jumpsuits, rompers, snap suits, baby dresses and bibs from the Fall 2020, Spring 2021, Fall 2021, and Spring 2022 seasons. The garments were sold in infant sizes 0M – 3T in various prints in the following styles: French terry jumpsuit, long-sleeve romper, summer romper, tank top romper, bubble romper, footed romper, long-sleeve snap suit, short-sleeve snap suit, Azalea baby dress, Oslo baby Dress, Juniper baby dress, Geneva baby dress, Merano baby dress, Kerchief bib and French terry bib. Images of the recalled styles and prints are available on Winter Water Factory’s website at www.winterwaterfactory.com/pages/recall. The recalled garments can be identified by one of the following codes at the bottom of the label in the back of the neck: 

 

TX-JM-I-XXII 

TX-JM-VII-XXI 

TX-JM-I-XXI 

TX-JM-VII-XX

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled jumpsuits, rompers, snap suits, baby dresses and bibs and contact Winter Water Factory for instructions on how to receive a full refund or a refund in the form of a store credit. Consumers should destroy the recalled garments by cutting them in half with scissors and then upload a photo of the destroyed garment(s) to the company’s website at www.winterwaterfactory.com/pages/recall. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued their choice of a full refund of the purchase price or a store credit with an additional 20% of the purchase price, whichever is higher.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 29 reports of snaps detaching between the prong ring and the stud or socket piece. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Small boutique stores nationwide and online at www.winterwaterfactory.com from August 2020 through April 2022 for between $19 and $49, depending on style.
Distributor(s):
Winter Water Factory LLC, of Brooklyn, New York
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
22-130
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

