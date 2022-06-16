​Times Tienda Recalls Children’s Desks and Chairs Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint and Lead Content Bans; Lead Poisoning Hazard​

Surface paint on the desks and chairs contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard. The desks and chairs also fail to comply with the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.
About 700
Times Tienda collect at 787-957-3150 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Sunday or email at almacenchinahr@hotmail.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Times Tienda Children’s Desks and Chairs. The desks were sold in blue, pink and green and the children’s desk with chair was sold in green. The product number is printed on labels on the underside of the desk and chair. The desks and chairs have metal folding legs.
|
Name
|
Product Number
|
Desk with chair
|
215836-2
|
Desks (Green, Pink and Blue)
|
215836-1
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled children’s desks and chairs and return them to a Times Tienda store for a full refund.
None reported
Times Tienda LLC, of Bayamon, Puerto Rico
