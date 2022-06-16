 Skip to main content

​Times Tienda Recalls Children’s Desks and Chairs Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint and Lead Content Bans; Lead Poisoning Hazard​

  • Recalled Times Tienda Children’s Desk in pink
  • Recalled Times Tienda Children’s Desk in blue
  • Recalled Times Tienda Children’s Desk in green
  • Recalled Times Tienda Children’s Desk and Chair in green
Name of Product:
Children’s Desks and Chairs
Hazard:

Surface paint on the desks and chairs contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard. The desks and chairs also fail to comply with the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 16, 2022
Units:

About 700

Consumer Contact

Times Tienda collect at 787-957-3150 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Sunday or email at almacenchinahr@hotmail.com for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Times Tienda Children’s Desks and Chairs. The desks were sold in blue, pink and green and the children’s desk with chair was sold in green. The product number is printed on labels on the underside of the desk and chair. The desks and chairs have metal folding legs. 

Name 

Product Number 

Desk with chair 

215836-2 

Desks (Green, Pink and Blue) 

215836-1    

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled children’s desks and chairs and return them to a Times Tienda store for a full refund.​ 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
The Times Tienda store in Puerto Rico from February 2021 through June 2021 for between $20 and $25.
Importer(s):

Times Tienda LLC, of Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-166
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Walgreens Pain Reliever Acetaminophen 500 mg, 150 Count Bottle
Aurohealth Recalls Walgreens Brand Acetaminophen Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The recalled over-the-counter products contain the regulated substance acetaminophen which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Kroger Aspirin, 81 mg Delayed-Release enteric coated tablets, 300 count bottle
Time-Cap Labs Recalls Kroger Brand Aspirin and Ibuprofen Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The recalled over-the-counter products contain the regulated substances aspirin and ibuprofen which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Kroger Arthritis Pain Acetaminophen 650mg, 225 count bottle
Aurohealth Recalls Kroger Brand Acetaminophen Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The recalled over-the-counter product contains the regulated substance acetaminophen which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Loulou Lollipop tight-fitting pajamas - long-sleeves, avocado print
Children’s Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Loulou Lollipop

The children’s pajamas fail to meet the tight-fitting flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Times Tienda Children’s Desk in pink
​Times Tienda Recalls Children’s Desks and Chairs Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint and Lead Content Bans; Lead Poisoning Hazard​

Surface paint on the desks and chairs contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard. The desks and chairs also fail to comply with the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Recalled Wooden Xylophone Toy
Primark Recalls Wooden Xylophone Toys Due to Choking Hazard​

The Xylophone’s feet can loosen and fall off, posing a choking hazard to young children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product