The Manhattan Toy Company Recalls Activity Loops Toys for Infants Due to Choking Hazard

Tubes on the Activity Loops toys can detach from the base releasing small plastic rings, posing a small parts choking hazard to children.
About 2,700 (In addition, about 472 were sold in Canada)
The Manhattan Toy Company at 800-541-1345 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. CT Friday, email at help@manhattantoy.com or online at https://www.manhattantoy.com/pages/recall-information or www.manhattantoy.com and click on recall information at the bottom for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Manhattan Toy Company’s Activity Loops with model number 215210 and lot codes EAN or FCN. The recall applies to these two lot codes only. The model number and lot code can be found printed on the bottom of the dome shaped base. The loops are green, orange, blue and red and have moving rings and sliding soccer ball shapes. The toy has a suction cup bottom that adheres to non-porous flat surfaces.
Consumers should immediately stop using the Activity Loops toys, take the toys away from children and return them for a full refund either to the place of purchase or directly to Manhattan Toy. Manhattan Toy will supply a prepaid shipping label for returns directly to the company.
The firm has received three reports of the tubes detaching from the base. No injuries have been reported.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
