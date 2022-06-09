 Skip to main content

The Manhattan Toy Company Recalls Activity Loops Toys for Infants Due to Choking Hazard

  • Recalled Activity Loops
Name of Product:
Activity Loops
Hazard:

Tubes on the Activity Loops toys can detach from the base releasing small plastic rings, posing a small parts choking hazard to children.  

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 09, 2022
Units:

About 2,700 (In addition, about 472 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

The Manhattan Toy Company at 800-541-1345 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.  CT Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. CT Friday, email at help@manhattantoy.com or online at https://www.manhattantoy.com/pages/recall-information or www.manhattantoy.com and click on recall information at the bottom for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Manhattan Toy Company’s Activity Loops with model number 215210 and lot codes EAN or FCN. The recall applies to these two lot codes only. The model number and lot code can be found printed on the bottom of the dome shaped base.  The loops are green, orange, blue and red and have moving rings and sliding soccer ball shapes. The toy has a suction cup bottom that adheres to non-porous flat surfaces.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the Activity Loops toys, take the toys away from children and return them for a full refund either to the place of purchase or directly to Manhattan Toy. Manhattan Toy will supply a prepaid shipping label for returns directly to the company.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of the tubes detaching from the base. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Independent specialty stores nationwide and online at www.manhattantoy.com from June 2021 through March 2022 for about $25.
Manufacturer(s):
The Manhattan Toy Company, of Minneapolis, Minn.
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-156
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Jungle Jumparoo
Jungle Jumparoo Recalls Children’s Toys Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Content Ban (Recall Alert)

The toys’ yellow poles contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Recalled Activity Loops
The Manhattan Toy Company Recalls Activity Loops Toys for Infants Due to Choking Hazard

Tubes on the Activity Loops toys can detach from the base releasing small plastic rings, posing a small parts choking hazard to children.  

Recalled Wonder & Wise Baby Activity Walker
Asweets Recalls Wood Baby Activity Push Walkers Due to Strangulation Hazard

Rubber rings on the rear wheels can separate from the wheels and detach from the Activity Walkers, posing a strangulation hazard to young children.

Recalled Leveret children’s robes in black, blue and gray
Joey Clothing Recalls Children’s Robes Due to Burn Hazard

The children’s robes fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Cat & Jack Unicorn Cozy Pajama Set - Front
Target Recalls Children’s Cat & Jack Unicorn Cozy Pajama Sets Due to Burn Hazard

The children’s pajama sets fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Copper Pearl tight-fitting pajamas - long-sleeves, fawn print
Copper Pearl Recalls Children’s Sleepwear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard

The children’s pajamas fail to meet the tight-fitting flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product