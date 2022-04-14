Telebrands Recalls Hempvana Pain Relief Products with Lidocaine Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

Description:

This recall involves Hempväna pain relief products containing lidocaine, including Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream with Lidocaine, Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream Night with Lidocaine, Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream Turmeric with Lidocaine, and Hempväna Pain Relieving Hand & Body Lotion with Lidocaine. “Hempväna” and “Pain Relief” or “Pain Relieving” is printed on the packaging in large black letters.

The UPC number appears on the bottom panel of the package. The UPC number for the lotion is on the label on the back of the product. The item numbers and UPC for the recalled products are as follows:

Product Name Item No. UPC Description Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream with Lidocaine 15436 097298053542 4 oz. jar with twist-off lid and green and red label Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream Night with Lidocaine 14597 097298052583 4 oz. jar with twist-off lid and green and purple label Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream Turmeric with Lidocaine 14460 097298052170 4 oz. jar with twist-off lid and green and orange label Hempväna Pain Relieving Hand & Body Lotion with Lidocaine 15440 097298053566 8 oz. bottle with pump dispenser and green and red label



