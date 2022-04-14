 Skip to main content

Telebrands Recalls Hempvana Pain Relief Products with Lidocaine Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

  • Recalled Hempväna- Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream with Lidocaine 4 ounce jar
  • Recalled Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream Night with Lidocaine 4 ounce jar
  • Recalled Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream Turmeric with Lidocaine 4 ounce jar
  • Recalled Hempväna Pain Relieving Hand & Body Lotion with Lidocaine 8 ounce bottle with pump
Name of Product:
Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream with Lidocaine, Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream Night with Lidocaine, Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream Turmeric with Lidocaine, Hempväna Pain Relieving Hand & Body Lotion with Lidocaine
Hazard:

The products contain the substance lidocaine which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed or placed on the skin of young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
April 14, 2022
Units:

About 183,000

Consumer Contact

Telebrands Corp toll-free at 855-306-1424 from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET Monday through Friday or 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, online at www.hempvana.com/pages/recall-and-safety or at www.hempvana.com and click on the “Recall & Safety” button at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Hempväna pain relief products containing lidocaine, including Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream with Lidocaine, Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream Night with Lidocaine, Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream Turmeric with Lidocaine, and Hempväna Pain Relieving Hand & Body Lotion with Lidocaine. “Hempväna” and “Pain Relief” or “Pain Relieving” is printed on the packaging in large black letters. 

The UPC number appears on the bottom panel of the package. The UPC number for the lotion is on the label on the back of the product. The item numbers and UPC for the recalled products are as follows:

 

Product Name

Item No.

UPC

Description 

Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream with Lidocaine

15436

097298053542

4 oz. jar with twist-off lid and green and red label

Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream Night with Lidocaine

14597

097298052583

4 oz. jar with twist-off lid and green and purple label

Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream Turmeric with Lidocaine

14460

097298052170

4 oz. jar with twist-off lid and green and orange label

Hempväna Pain Relieving Hand & Body Lotion with Lidocaine

15440

097298053566 

8 oz. bottle with pump dispenser and green and red label


 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and store them in a safe location out of sight and reach of young children. Contact Telebrands for information on how to safely dispose of the recalled products and how to receive a full refund or a free child resistant closure for the jar products. In addition, Telebrands is providing a $15 digital coupon code good toward the purchase of any Hempväna products at www.Hempvana.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at hempvana.com, amazon.com, eBay.com, walmart.com, Altmeyers.com, bedbathhome.com, fredmeyer.com, hamricks.com, hannaford.com, safeway.com, riteaid.com, cvs.com, and boscovs.com and at Walmart, Altmeyers, Fred Meyer, Hamricks, Hannaford, Safeway, Rite aid, CVS and Boscovs stores nationwide from April 2021 through January 2022 for about $20.
Distributor(s):
Telebrands Corp., of Fairfield, N.J.
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
22-118
