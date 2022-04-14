Telebrands Recalls Hempvana Pain Relief Products with Lidocaine Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The products contain the substance lidocaine which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed or placed on the skin of young children.
About 183,000
Telebrands Corp toll-free at 855-306-1424 from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET Monday through Friday or 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, online at www.hempvana.com/pages/recall-and-safety or at www.hempvana.com and click on the “Recall & Safety” button at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Hempväna pain relief products containing lidocaine, including Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream with Lidocaine, Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream Night with Lidocaine, Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream Turmeric with Lidocaine, and Hempväna Pain Relieving Hand & Body Lotion with Lidocaine. “Hempväna” and “Pain Relief” or “Pain Relieving” is printed on the packaging in large black letters.
The UPC number appears on the bottom panel of the package. The UPC number for the lotion is on the label on the back of the product. The item numbers and UPC for the recalled products are as follows:
|
Product Name
|
Item No.
|
UPC
|
Description
|
Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream with Lidocaine
|
15436
|
097298053542
|
4 oz. jar with twist-off lid and green and red label
|
Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream Night with Lidocaine
|
14597
|
097298052583
|
4 oz. jar with twist-off lid and green and purple label
|
Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream Turmeric with Lidocaine
|
14460
|
097298052170
|
4 oz. jar with twist-off lid and green and orange label
|
Hempväna Pain Relieving Hand & Body Lotion with Lidocaine
|
15440
|
097298053566
|
8 oz. bottle with pump dispenser and green and red label
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and store them in a safe location out of sight and reach of young children. Contact Telebrands for information on how to safely dispose of the recalled products and how to receive a full refund or a free child resistant closure for the jar products. In addition, Telebrands is providing a $15 digital coupon code good toward the purchase of any Hempväna products at www.Hempvana.com.
None reported
