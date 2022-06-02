 Skip to main content

Target Recalls Children’s Cat & Jack Unicorn Cozy Pajama Sets Due to Burn Hazard

  • Recalled Cat & Jack Unicorn Cozy Pajama Set - Front
  • Recalled Cat & Jack Unicorn Cozy Pajama Set – Back
  • Recalled Cat & Jack Unicorn Cozy Pajama Set Item Number Located on the White Label inside the Pajama Top and Bottoms
Name of Product:
Children’s pajama sets
Hazard:

The children’s pajama sets fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 02, 2022
Units:

About 120,000

Consumer Contact

Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Accessories/Apparel/Shoes” for more information. Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves a children’s two-piece, long-sleeved top and pant pajama sets. The pajama set is the brand “Cat & Jack” in the “Unicorn Cozy” pattern. The pajama top is black with ivory unicorns and ivory stars with the words “Dream Away” printed in metallic gold lettering. The pajama bottoms are ivory with black unicorns and black stars. The pajama set is 100% polyester and was sold in children’s sizes XS, S, M, L and XL. The product item number is printed on the inside sewn-in side seam label on both the pajama top and pant. Pajama sets with the following product item numbers are included in the recall:

Item Number

 

Item Description

 

075-08-0157

 

Cat & Jack Unicorn Cozy Pajama Set Size XS

 

075-08-0158

 

Cat & Jack Unicorn Cozy Pajama Set Size S

 

075-08-0159

 

Cat & Jack Unicorn Cozy Pajama Set Size M

 

075-08-0160

 

Cat & Jack Unicorn Cozy Pajama Set Size L

 

075-08-0161

 

Cat & Jack Unicorn Cozy Pajama Set Size XL

 

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajama sets away from children and return the pajama sets to any Target store location for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the pajama sets on Target.com can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the pajama set for a full refund. The firm is contacting known purchasers directly regarding the recall.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Target stores nationwide and Target.com from October 2021 through March 2022 for about $15.
Importer(s):

Target Corporation, of Minneapolis, Minnesota

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-142
