Target Recalls Children’s Cat & Jack Unicorn Cozy Pajama Sets Due to Burn Hazard

The children’s pajama sets fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 120,000
Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Accessories/Apparel/Shoes” for more information. Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.
This recall involves a children’s two-piece, long-sleeved top and pant pajama sets. The pajama set is the brand “Cat & Jack” in the “Unicorn Cozy” pattern. The pajama top is black with ivory unicorns and ivory stars with the words “Dream Away” printed in metallic gold lettering. The pajama bottoms are ivory with black unicorns and black stars. The pajama set is 100% polyester and was sold in children’s sizes XS, S, M, L and XL. The product item number is printed on the inside sewn-in side seam label on both the pajama top and pant. Pajama sets with the following product item numbers are included in the recall:
|
Item Number
|
Item Description
|
075-08-0157
|
Cat & Jack Unicorn Cozy Pajama Set Size XS
|
075-08-0158
|
Cat & Jack Unicorn Cozy Pajama Set Size S
|
075-08-0159
|
Cat & Jack Unicorn Cozy Pajama Set Size M
|
075-08-0160
|
Cat & Jack Unicorn Cozy Pajama Set Size L
|
075-08-0161
|
Cat & Jack Unicorn Cozy Pajama Set Size XL
Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajama sets away from children and return the pajama sets to any Target store location for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the pajama sets on Target.com can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the pajama set for a full refund. The firm is contacting known purchasers directly regarding the recall.
None reported
Target Corporation, of Minneapolis, Minnesota
