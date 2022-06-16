 Skip to main content

Sun Pharma Recalls Kroger Brand Acetaminophen Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

  • Recalled Kroger Acetaminophen, 650 mg extended-release caplets, 100 count bottle
  • Location of batch number on bottle label of recalled product
  • Packaging of recalled product
  • Location of UPC code on packaging of recalled product
Name of Product:
Kroger Acetaminophen, 100 count bottles
Hazard:

The recalled over-the-counter product contains the regulated substance acetaminophen which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 16, 2022
Units:

About 34,660

Consumer Contact

Kroger at 800-576-4377 (800-KRO-GERS) from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. (midnight) ET Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, online at www.kroger.com/i/recall-alerts, www.kroger.com and click on “Recall Alerts” on the bottom of the page, or www.sunpharma.com/usa and click on “Recall Alerts” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Kroger brand acetaminophen over-the-counter drug. The red, white and gray label states Kroger, Acetaminophen, Extended-Release Tablets USP, 650mg, Pain Reliever/Fever Reducer, 100 caplets. The bottle has a white continuous thread closure. The UPC number is 04126001287 with the batch codes AC45463, AC38213 or AC30682. The location of the UPC number is under the bar code on the packaging and the batch code is at the bottom of the label on the bottle.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of reach and sight of children. Contact Kroger for information on how to properly dispose of the product and receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Baker's, City Market, Dillons, Dillons Marketplace, Fred Meyer, Fry's Food and Drug, Fry's Marketplace, Fry's Mercado, Gerbes, JayC, JayC Food Plus, King Soopers, King Soopers Fresh Fare, King Soopers Marketplace, Kroger, Kroger Fresh Fare, Kroger Marketplace, Mariano's, Metro Market, Payless Super Market, Pick 'n Save, Pick 'n Save Marketplace, Smith's, and Smith's Marketplace stores nationwide from October 2021 through March 2022 for about $9.
Manufacturer(s):
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc., of Princeton, New Jersey
Distributor(s):
The Kroger Co., of Cincinnati, Ohio
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
22-162
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Walgreens Pain Reliever Acetaminophen 500 mg, 150 Count Bottle
Aurohealth Recalls Walgreens Brand Acetaminophen Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The recalled over-the-counter products contain the regulated substance acetaminophen which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Kroger Aspirin, 81 mg Delayed-Release enteric coated tablets, 300 count bottle
Time-Cap Labs Recalls Kroger Brand Aspirin and Ibuprofen Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The recalled over-the-counter products contain the regulated substances aspirin and ibuprofen which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Kroger Arthritis Pain Acetaminophen 650mg, 225 count bottle
Aurohealth Recalls Kroger Brand Acetaminophen Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The recalled over-the-counter product contains the regulated substance acetaminophen which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Loulou Lollipop tight-fitting pajamas - long-sleeves, avocado print
Children’s Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Loulou Lollipop

The children’s pajamas fail to meet the tight-fitting flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Times Tienda Children’s Desk in pink
​Times Tienda Recalls Children’s Desks and Chairs Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint and Lead Content Bans; Lead Poisoning Hazard​

Surface paint on the desks and chairs contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard. The desks and chairs also fail to comply with the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Recalled Wooden Xylophone Toy
Primark Recalls Wooden Xylophone Toys Due to Choking Hazard​

The Xylophone’s feet can loosen and fall off, posing a choking hazard to young children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product