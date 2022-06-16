Sun Pharma Recalls Kroger Brand Acetaminophen Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The recalled over-the-counter product contains the regulated substance acetaminophen which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 34,660
Kroger at 800-576-4377 (800-KRO-GERS) from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. (midnight) ET Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, online at www.kroger.com/i/recall-alerts, www.kroger.com and click on “Recall Alerts” on the bottom of the page, or www.sunpharma.com/usa and click on “Recall Alerts” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Kroger brand acetaminophen over-the-counter drug. The red, white and gray label states Kroger, Acetaminophen, Extended-Release Tablets USP, 650mg, Pain Reliever/Fever Reducer, 100 caplets. The bottle has a white continuous thread closure. The UPC number is 04126001287 with the batch codes AC45463, AC38213 or AC30682. The location of the UPC number is under the bar code on the packaging and the batch code is at the bottom of the label on the bottle.
Consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of reach and sight of children. Contact Kroger for information on how to properly dispose of the product and receive a full refund.
None reported
- Contact a media specialist.