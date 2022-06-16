Sun Pharma Recalls Kroger Brand Acetaminophen Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

Description:

This recall involves the Kroger brand acetaminophen over-the-counter drug. The red, white and gray label states Kroger, Acetaminophen, Extended-Release Tablets USP, 650mg, Pain Reliever/Fever Reducer, 100 caplets. The bottle has a white continuous thread closure. The UPC number is 04126001287 with the batch codes AC45463, AC38213 or AC30682. The location of the UPC number is under the bar code on the packaging and the batch code is at the bottom of the label on the bottle.