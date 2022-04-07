 Skip to main content

Stokke Recalls Clikk High Chairs Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

  • Recalled Stokke Clikk high chair in white
  • Recalled Stokke Clikk high chair in white serial number location under the seat
Name of Product:
Clikk high chairs
Hazard:

The white plastic seat can break, posing fall and injury hazards to children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
April 07, 2022
Units:

About 790 (In addition, about 48 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Stokke toll-free at 877-978-6553 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday email at info-usa@stokke.com online at https://recall.stokke.com/clikkwhite or www.stokke.com and click on “Product safety and recall information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Stokke Clikk high chairs in white. The recalled high chair has a white molded plastic seat and foot rest with wooden legs. Only Clikk high chairs that are white in color, have item number 552104 and within the following serial number range 135AA057070 – 135AA0057908 are included in this recall. The item and serial number are printed on a label located under the seat of the high chair. The recalled high chairs were manufactured between December 16-18, 2020, and have Stokke Clikk High Chair on the label.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled white high chairs and contact Stokke for a free replacement. Consumers will receive the free replacement Clikk high chair in white after visiting Stokke’s website to confirm their product is included in the recall and registering the product online.

Incidents/Injuries:

Stokke has received six reports of the seat breaking, including two reports of minor bruises.

Sold At:
Target, Buy Buy Baby, and other children’s product stores nationwide and online at www.stokke.com and www.amazon.com from January 2021 through June 2021 for about $180.
Importer(s):

Stokke LLC, of Stamford, Connecticut

Manufactured In:
Netherlands
Recall number:
22-113
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

