Stokke Recalls Clikk High Chairs Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The white plastic seat can break, posing fall and injury hazards to children.
About 790 (In addition, about 48 were sold in Canada)
Stokke toll-free at 877-978-6553 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday email at info-usa@stokke.com online at https://recall.stokke.com/clikkwhite or www.stokke.com and click on “Product safety and recall information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Stokke Clikk high chairs in white. The recalled high chair has a white molded plastic seat and foot rest with wooden legs. Only Clikk high chairs that are white in color, have item number 552104 and within the following serial number range 135AA057070 – 135AA0057908 are included in this recall. The item and serial number are printed on a label located under the seat of the high chair. The recalled high chairs were manufactured between December 16-18, 2020, and have Stokke Clikk High Chair on the label.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled white high chairs and contact Stokke for a free replacement. Consumers will receive the free replacement Clikk high chair in white after visiting Stokke’s website to confirm their product is included in the recall and registering the product online.
Stokke has received six reports of the seat breaking, including two reports of minor bruises.
Stokke LLC, of Stamford, Connecticut
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
