Stance Recalls Kids Crew Socks Due to Choking Hazard

The bells attached to the socks can detach, posing aspiration and choking hazards to young children.
About 10,800
Stance toll-free at 888-391-9020 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at info@stance.com, or online at www.stance.com/support/recall or www.stance.com and click on Product Recall at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Stance Kids Reiny Szn Mid-Cushion Crew Sock with UPC M: 19107481113 and UPC L: 190107481120. The UPC codes can be found on the back of the hang tag on the sock. The socks were sold in children’s sizes medium and large. These combed cotton blend socks are brown with a black heel and toe, have a reindeer image on the socks with gold jingling bells attached around the ankle of the socks.
Consumers should immediately stop using and return the recalled socks to a Stance store or contact Stance at info@stance.com to receive instructions for a pre-paid shipping label to return the recalled socks. Upon return of the recalled socks, consumers will receive a refund in the form of a credit of up to $20 to use on their next purchase on Stance.com or at a Stance retail store. This credit is not transferrable, is not redeemable for cash and is a one-time usage code.
Stance has received one report of the bells detaching. No injuries and no reports of children putting bells in their mouths have been reported.
Stance Inc., of San Clemente, California
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
