Segway Recalls Ninebot Children’s Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

  • Recalled Ninebot children’s bicycle helmet – side view
  • Recalled Ninebot children’s bicycle helmet - back view
  • Batch number location
Name of Product:
Ninebot Children’s Bicycle Helmets
Hazard:

The bicycle helmets do not comply with the positional stability and retention system requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 24, 2022
Units:

About 960

Consumer Contact

Segway toll-free at 888-523-5583 from 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT any day, email at product.recall@segway.com or online at  https://segway- ninebot.force.com/hc/SegwayRequestNewForm or www.Segway.com and click on “Recall” under the Customer Support Column and then on the blue Help chat icon on the right side of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Ninebot Kids bike helmets. The helmets were sold in an orange/white exterior color and in size extra-small (XS), fitting head circumferences from about 19 ½ inches to 21½ inches. Ninebot is printed on the sides of the helmet. Model NB-410 is printed on a label on the inside of the helmet. The batch code and date can be found on a separate label on the inside of the helmet. Only helmets with batch code SN4500056024 and Date: August 2020 are included in this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and return them to Segway for a full refund. Segway is contacting all known purchasers to facilitate returns using prepaid postage.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Best Buy and other retailers nationwide and online at Segway.com and Amazon.com from December 2020 through May 2021 for between $30 and $50.
Manufacturer(s):
GuangZhou NOW Sports Gear Co. Ltd., of China
Importer(s):

Segway Inc., of Bedford, N.H.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-107
About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov