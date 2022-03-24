Segway Recalls Ninebot Children’s Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

The bicycle helmets do not comply with the positional stability and retention system requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.
About 960
Segway toll-free at 888-523-5583 from 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT any day, email at product.recall@segway.com or online at https://segway- ninebot.force.com/hc/SegwayRequestNewForm or www.Segway.com and click on “Recall” under the Customer Support Column and then on the blue Help chat icon on the right side of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Ninebot Kids bike helmets. The helmets were sold in an orange/white exterior color and in size extra-small (XS), fitting head circumferences from about 19 ½ inches to 21½ inches. Ninebot is printed on the sides of the helmet. Model NB-410 is printed on a label on the inside of the helmet. The batch code and date can be found on a separate label on the inside of the helmet. Only helmets with batch code SN4500056024 and Date: August 2020 are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and return them to Segway for a full refund. Segway is contacting all known purchasers to facilitate returns using prepaid postage.
None reported
Segway Inc., of Bedford, N.H.
