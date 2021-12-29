Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands Recalls American Angler Electric Fillet Knives Due to Laceration Hazard

The trigger mechanism on the Electric Fillet Knife (“EFK”) units can become stuck in the “on” position, posing a laceration hazard.
About 43,200 (In addition, about 630 were sold in Canada)
Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands toll-free at 833-656-1147 from 8 a.m. to p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at efkrecall@sfconsumerbrands.com or online at www.americananglerusa.com/efkrecall or www.americananglerusa.com and click on “Recall Information” under “Relevant Links” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves American Angler Electric Fillet Knives with model number 32300 and the following serial numbers: AEK-OB-DS-003-1, AEK-OB-DS-008-1, AMK-KM-DS-003-1, AEK-OB-RB-004-1. The model number is printed on the base of the handle of the EFK and the serial number is printed on the product packaging. “American Angler” is printed on the handle of the recalled knives. The knives were sold in orange and gray and are used as a fishing tool for filleting fish.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled EFK, unplug the unit, and cut the power cord. Consumers should then contact Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands to receive a free replacement EFK by mail. Consumers will need to provide their mailing address and proof of destruction by sending a photo of the recalled product and cut cord to the firm. The consumer should then throw away the unit in their trash.
The firm has received 23 reports of the EFK’s trigger mechanism becoming stuck in the “on” position. No injuries have been reported.
Wayne/Scott Fetzer Company d/b/a Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands, of Harrison, Ohio
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
