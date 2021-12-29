 Skip to main content

Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands Recalls American Angler Electric Fillet Knives Due to Laceration Hazard

  • Recalled American Angler Electric Fillet Knife (orange)
  • Recalled American Angler Electric Fillet Knife (gray)
Name of Product:
American Angler Electric Fillet Knives
Hazard:

The trigger mechanism on the Electric Fillet Knife (“EFK”) units can become stuck in the “on” position, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
December 29, 2021
Units:

About 43,200 (In addition, about 630 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands toll-free at 833-656-1147 from 8 a.m. to p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at efkrecall@sfconsumerbrands.com or online at www.americananglerusa.com/efkrecall or www.americananglerusa.com and click on “Recall Information” under “Relevant Links” for more information.

 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves American Angler Electric Fillet Knives with model number 32300 and the following serial numbers: AEK-OB-DS-003-1, AEK-OB-DS-008-1, AMK-KM-DS-003-1, AEK-OB-RB-004-1. The model number is printed on the base of the handle of the EFK and the serial number is printed on the product packaging. “American Angler” is printed on the handle of the recalled knives. The knives were sold in orange and gray and are used as a fishing tool for filleting fish.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled EFK, unplug the unit, and cut the power cord. Consumers should then contact Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands to receive a free replacement EFK by mail. Consumers will need to provide their mailing address and proof of destruction by sending a photo of the recalled product and cut cord to the firm. The consumer should then throw away the unit in their trash.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 23 reports of the EFK’s trigger mechanism becoming stuck in the “on” position. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At
Walmart, Bass Pro Shops and other retailers nationwide and online at www.amazon.com from January 2019 through October 2021 for between $110 and $150.
Manufacturer(s):
Weihai Yuanji Outdoor Products Co., Ltd. (RTI), of China
Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

Wayne/Scott Fetzer Company d/b/a Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands, of Harrison, Ohio

Recall number:
22-042
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

