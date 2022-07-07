Scholastic Recalls Shake Look Touch Books Due to Choking Hazard

The pom poms on the book can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.
About 185,700 (In addition, about 1,500 were sold in Canada)
Scholastic toll-free at 888-724-1872 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, online at www.recallrtr.com/slt or www.scholastic.com/slt or www.scholastic.com and click on “Product Safety” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Shake Look Touch book, a plush book with touch and feel components for young children. The books measure 5.9 x 1.7 x 8.4 inches. The recalled books have pink and green pom poms attached to them with a string. Only books with the pom poms are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately take the book away from young children and cut the pom poms off the book. Consumers can participate in the recall and receive a $10 gift card by registering online at www.recallrtr.com/slt, submitting a picture of the book and removed pom poms, and affirming that the removed pom poms will be disposed of in the trash. Consumers can use the book after removing and disposing of the pom poms.
Scholastic has received two reports of the pom poms detaching. No injuries have been reported.
Scholastic Inc., of New York
