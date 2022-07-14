 Skip to main content

Sakar International Recalls Tony Hawk Silver Metallic Multi-Purpose Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Sold Exclusively at Walmart

  • Recalled Sakar Tony Hawk Silver Helmet
  • Location of warning label with Item No. AGE2515STH-SIL printed on top right corner
Name of Product:
Tony Hawk Silver Helmets
Hazard:

 The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability and retention system requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury. 

 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 14, 2022
Units:

About 12,655

Consumer Contact

Sakar at 800-592-9541 anytime, email at support@sakar.com, or online at https://www.vivitar.com/pages/recalls or www.vivitar.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Tony Hawk Silver Metallic multi-purpose helmets.  The helmets are silver with black straps and a black buckle.  Tony Hawk’s signature is printed on the outside of the helmet. The white warning label on the inside of the helmet contains the Item No. AGE2515STH-SIL on the top right corner.  These Tony Hawk Silver Metallic multi-purpose helmets were also provided as replacement helmets for Sarkar Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker Helmets in March 2022 and now themselves are being recalled. Sakar will contact consumers who received the replacement helmet as a remedy.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Sakar for instructions on receiving a refund in the form of a $40 Walmart gift card. Consumers should not return the helmet to Walmart and should contact Sakar for the gift card and to facilitate returns using prepaid postage packaging. Walmart will contact all known purchasers.

 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Walmart stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com from March 2022 through June 2022 for about $30.
Manufacturer(s):
Sakar International Inc., of Edison, New Jersey
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-185
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Sakar Tony Hawk Silver Helmet
Sakar International Recalls Tony Hawk Silver Metallic Multi-Purpose Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Sold Exclusively at Walmart

 The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability and retention system requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury. 

 

Recalled Cabela's Ultimate Alaknak 12'x12' Outfitter Tent
Westfield Outdoor Recalls Tents Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops (Recall Alert)

The tent’s stove jack ring can deteriorate when exposed to high temperatures from contact with a stove pipe and create smoke inside the tent, posing a risk of injury from smoke inhalation.  

Recalled Fugleman® UT 10 E
Segway Powersports Recalls Fugleman Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs) Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The cockpit rear panel between the seats and the cargo bed can overheat and melt the plastic, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled John Deere lawn tractor
John Deere Recalls Lawn Tractors Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The wheel hubs were not manufactured to specifications and can fail, causing the tractor to lose braking and propulsion, posing crash and injury hazards.

Recalled 2021 Yamaha Kodiak 700 - Model YFM700FWB
Yamaha Recalls Kodiak All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The vehicles are missing the “Maximum Loading Limit” label which can cause loads and tongue weights that are too heavy for the vehicle’s trailer towing and hitch, posing a crash and injury hazards due to the excessive weight.

Recalled Brompton Electric Folding Bicycle
Brompton Bicycle Recalls Foldable Electric Bicycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

The mudguard is positioned too close to the front wheel which can cause the wheel to lock up leading to sudden deceleration of the bike if an object gets caught between the mudguard and front tire, posing crash and injury hazards to the rider.   

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product