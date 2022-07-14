Sakar International Recalls Tony Hawk Silver Metallic Multi-Purpose Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Sold Exclusively at Walmart

Description:

This recall involves Tony Hawk Silver Metallic multi-purpose helmets. The helmets are silver with black straps and a black buckle. Tony Hawk’s signature is printed on the outside of the helmet. The white warning label on the inside of the helmet contains the Item No. AGE2515STH-SIL on the top right corner. These Tony Hawk Silver Metallic multi-purpose helmets were also provided as replacement helmets for Sarkar Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker Helmets in March 2022 and now themselves are being recalled. Sakar will contact consumers who received the replacement helmet as a remedy.