Sakar International Recalls Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker Multi-Purpose Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Sold Exclusively at Walmart

The ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard. The B125 ATVs exceed the maximum speed limitations for vehicles intended for children aged 10 and older. For the Madix 110, the parking brakes do not prevent the movement of the vehicle. In addition, the handlebars on both ATVs pose a laceration hazard should the rider’s body or head impact the handlebars at a high rate of speed such as in a crash. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death.