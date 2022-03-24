Sakar International Recalls Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker Multi-Purpose Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Sold Exclusively at Walmart

The recalled helmets do not comply with the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets, posing a risk of head injury in a fall.
About 89,000 (In addition, 272 in Canada)
Sakar at 800-592-9541 anytime, email at support@sakar.com, or online at https://www.vivitar.com/pages/recalls or www.vivitar.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker multi-purpose helmets. The helmets are black with black straps and a black buckle. The white label on the inside of the helmet contains the Item # ACTGEAR-238BTS in the bottom left corner.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Sakar for instructions on receiving a free replacement helmet. Consumers should not return the helmet to Walmart and should contact Sakar for a free replacement and to facilitate returns using prepaid postage packaging. Walmart will contact all known purchasers.
None reported
