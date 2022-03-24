 Skip to main content

Sakar International Recalls Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker Multi-Purpose Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Sold Exclusively at Walmart

  • Recalled Dimensions bluetooth speaker helmet (Front view)
  • Recalled Dimensions bluetooth speaker helmet (Side view)
  • Location of label inside the helmet
Name of Product:
Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker Helmets
Hazard:

The recalled helmets do not comply with the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets, posing a risk of head injury in a fall.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
March 24, 2022
Units:

About 89,000 (In addition, 272 in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Sakar at 800-592-9541 anytime, email at support@sakar.com, or online at https://www.vivitar.com/pages/recalls or www.vivitar.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker multi-purpose helmets.  The helmets are black with black straps and a black buckle.  The white label on the inside of the helmet contains the Item # ACTGEAR-238BTS in the bottom left corner.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Sakar for instructions on receiving a free replacement helmet. Consumers should not return the helmet to Walmart and should contact Sakar for a free replacement and to facilitate returns using prepaid postage packaging. Walmart will contact all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from July 2020 through January 2022 for about $25.
Manufacturer(s):
Sakar International Inc., of Edison, New Jersey
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-106
