SOUNDBOKS Recalls Bluetooth Speakers with Lithium-Ion Batteries Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled SOUNDBOKS (Gen. 3) speaker
  • Side view of the recalled SOUNDBOKS (Gen. 3) speaker
  • BATTERYBOKS 3 lithium-ion battery sold with the recalled Bluetooth Performance SOUNDBOKS (Gen. 3) speaker
  • Serial number location printed on the slot-in compartment on the side of the speaker
  • Close-up of serial number location printed on the slot-in compartment on the side of the speaker.
Name of Product:
SOUNDBOKS (Gen. 3) Bluetooth Speakers with Lithium-Ion Batteries
Hazard:

The lithium-ion battery can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
March 31, 2022
Units:

About 6,700

Consumer Contact

SOUNDBOKS toll-free at 866-761-9472 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.soundboks.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page or https://soundboksrecall.expertinquiry.com for more information about the recall and to register for a free replacement battery.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves SOUNDBOKS (Gen. 3) Bluetooth performance speakers with BATTERYBOKS 3 lithium-ion batteries. The speaker measures about 26.5 inches high by 17 inches wide by 13 inches deep. The grill cover of the speaker was sold in black, white, orange, red or blue. The battery is removable from the speaker and connects through a slot on the side of the speaker, opposite the user interface. Each speaker has a unique serial number printed in the slot-in compartment where the battery goes. Consumers should reference the speaker serial number when contacting SOUNDBOKS.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled speakers, remove the battery and contact the firm to receive a new battery including shipping. SOUNDBOKS will provide free replacement lithium-ion batteries and a $100 credit toward purchases at SOUNDBOKS web shop, as well as instructions for properly disposing of lithium-ion batteries according to federal and state regulations. SOUNDBOKS has notified all known owners directly to stop using the recalled speakers.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at SOUNDBOKS.com, Amazon.com, and DJ Tech Tools.com from November 2021 through February 2022 for about $1,000.
Note:

Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.

Importer(s):

SOUNDBOKS Inc., of  Santa Monica, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-737
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

