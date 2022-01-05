 Skip to main content

Native Creation Recalls Sweaters Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban

  • Recalled Native Creation Small Wool Sweater, dark gray base with multi-colored patterns
  • Recalled Native Creation Small Wool Sweater, blue base with multi-colored patterns
  • Recalled Native Creation Small Wool Sweater, black base with multi-colored patterns
Name of Product:
Native Creation Small Wool Sweaters
Hazard:

Paint on the zipper pull contains levels of lead that exceed the maximums allowed. Excessive levels of lead can be toxic or cause other health problems to young children if the paint is ingested.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 05, 2022
Units:

About 170

Consumer Contact

Native Creation at 206-499-3301 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Native Creation Small Wool Sweaters for children sizes 0 to 8. The sweaters were sold with dark gray, blue or black as the base color with multi-colored patterns. The sweaters have a hood attached, a zipper along the front and draw strings at the top and bottom of the zipper path.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled sweater away from children and contact Native Creation for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At
Native Creation from December 2020 through January 2021 for about $29.
Manufactured In:
Ecuador
Importer(s):

Native Creation of Seattle, Washington

Recall number:
22-044
