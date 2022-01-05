Native Creation Recalls Sweaters Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban

Paint on the zipper pull contains levels of lead that exceed the maximums allowed. Excessive levels of lead can be toxic or cause other health problems to young children if the paint is ingested.
Native Creation at 206-499-3301 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.
Recall Details
This recall involves Native Creation Small Wool Sweaters for children sizes 0 to 8. The sweaters were sold with dark gray, blue or black as the base color with multi-colored patterns. The sweaters have a hood attached, a zipper along the front and draw strings at the top and bottom of the zipper path.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled sweater away from children and contact Native Creation for a full refund.
None reported
Native Creation of Seattle, Washington
