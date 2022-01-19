Mushie & Co Recalls FRIGG Silicone Pacifiers Due to Choking Hazard

The base of the silicone nipple has a fine slit that can cause the nipple to detach from the plastic shield, posing a choking hazard.
About 333,725
Mushie & Co toll free at 877-687-4431 ET Monday through Friday, email at productsafety@mushie.com, or online at www.mushie.com and click on "Product Recall" at the bottom of the page or at mushie.com/pages/recalls for more information.
Recall Details
The FRIGG silicone pacifiers came in two designs: Classic and Daisy. The Classic design consists of a silicone nipple attached to a round plastic shield. The Daisy design consists of a silicone nipple attached to a round scalloped plastic shield. Each design came in two sizes: 0–6 months and 6–18 months. The name "FRIGG" appears in raised letters on the handle of the pacifier shield. The FRIGG silicone pacifiers were sold in over 40 colors.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pacifiers and contact the firm for a full refund or credit. To obtain a full refund or credit, consumers should cut the silicone nipple from the base of the pacifier and send a photograph of both the detached silicone nipple and the base of the pacifier to Mushie & Co at: mushie.com/pages/recalls. Consumers should then properly dispose of the pacifier by placing both pieces into the garbage.
Mushie & Co has received eight reports of the silicone nipple detaching from the plastic shield of the pacifier. In addition, the manufacturer has received about 200 reports from outside the U.S. of the silicone nipple detaching from the plastic shield of the pacifier. No injuries have been reported.
Mushie & Co, LLC, of Houston, Texas
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
