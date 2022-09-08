 Skip to main content

Murphy Beds Recalled Due to Serious Impact and Crush Hazards; Manufactured by Cyme Tech (Recall Alert)

Name of Product:
Ivy Bronx, Orren Ellis, Stellar Home Furniture, and Wade Logan branded Murphy Beds
Hazard:

The wall beds can break or detach from the wall and fall onto those nearby, posing serious impact and crush hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
September 08, 2022
Units:

About 8,200

Consumer Contact

Cyme Tech toll-free at 833-408-0501 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at murphybed@realtimeresults.net or online at https://cyme-tech.ca/safety-recall-usa-cpsc or https://cyme-tech.ca and click on Safety Recall at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves full-sized and queen-sized Murphy beds sold online under the brand names “Ivy Bronx,” “Orren Ellis,” “Stellar Home Furniture,” and “Wade Logan”. These wall beds are installed vertically and are sold in five colors: White, Rustic Gray, Espresso, Cinnamon and Tuxedo. The models included in the recall are Low Profile Murphy wall bed part numbers S214 (Double Bed, Doors Installed Vertically), S215 (Queen Bed, Doors Installed Vertically), S234 (Double Bed, Doors Installed Horizontally), S235 (Queen Bed, Doors Installed Horizontally). Consumers can identify whether their Murphy bed is included in this recall by checking their original online receipt of purchase for the brand name and part number or by contacting the firm.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Murphy beds and contact Cyme Tech to schedule a free inspection and repair of the bed. Cyme Tech is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 146 reports of the beds falling or breaking including 62 injuries involving broken bones, bruising, lacerations, concussions and other injuries.

Sold At:
Online at Wayfair, AllModern, Amazon, Cymax, Overstock and Wal-Mart.com from February 2014 through May 2022 for between $1,200 and $1,500.
Manufacturer(s):
Cyme Tech, of Canada
Manufactured In:
Canada
Recall number:
22-771
