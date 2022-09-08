Murphy Beds Recalled Due to Serious Impact and Crush Hazards; Manufactured by Cyme Tech (Recall Alert)

The wall beds can break or detach from the wall and fall onto those nearby, posing serious impact and crush hazards.
About 8,200
Cyme Tech toll-free at 833-408-0501 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at murphybed@realtimeresults.net or online at https://cyme-tech.ca/safety-recall-usa-cpsc or https://cyme-tech.ca and click on Safety Recall at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves full-sized and queen-sized Murphy beds sold online under the brand names “Ivy Bronx,” “Orren Ellis,” “Stellar Home Furniture,” and “Wade Logan”. These wall beds are installed vertically and are sold in five colors: White, Rustic Gray, Espresso, Cinnamon and Tuxedo. The models included in the recall are Low Profile Murphy wall bed part numbers S214 (Double Bed, Doors Installed Vertically), S215 (Queen Bed, Doors Installed Vertically), S234 (Double Bed, Doors Installed Horizontally), S235 (Queen Bed, Doors Installed Horizontally). Consumers can identify whether their Murphy bed is included in this recall by checking their original online receipt of purchase for the brand name and part number or by contacting the firm.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Murphy beds and contact Cyme Tech to schedule a free inspection and repair of the bed. Cyme Tech is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received 146 reports of the beds falling or breaking including 62 injuries involving broken bones, bruising, lacerations, concussions and other injuries.
