Lovevery Recalls Drinking Cup With Handle in The Inspector Play Kits Due to Choking Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of Product:
Steel drinking cups with handle
Hazard:

The handle can detach from the steel cup, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
February 17, 2022
Units:

About 169,000 (In addition, about 11,000 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Lovevery online at www.recallrtr.com/drinkingcup or www.lovevery.com/pages/product-recalls, call toll-free at 877-367-3175 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at drinkingcup@lovevery.com, and at www.lovevery.com and click on Product Recalls for more information.

 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves a stainless-steel drinking cup included in Lovevery’s Inspector Play Kits for children aged seven to eight months. The recalled cups have a handle and measure 2.25 inches tall. Only cups with a handle are included in this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled drinking cups away from children, stop using them, and contact Lovevery for a free replacement cup. Consumers will receive a free replacement cup after registering on the firm’s website, uploading a photo of their defaced cup with “X Recalled X” written inside of the cup with a permanent marker and affirming to Lovevery that the cup will be recycled according to local guidelines or disposed of in the trash. Lovevery is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Lovevery has received 70 reports of the handle of the drinking cup becoming partially or completely detached including two incidents where a child had the cup handle in their mouth. No choking injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at www.Lovevery.com as part of the Inspector Play Kit from July 2018 through July 2021. The Inspector Play Kit sold for about $80.
Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

Lovevery Inc., of Boise, Idaho

Recall number:
22-730
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years. Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
