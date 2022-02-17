Lovevery Recalls Drinking Cup With Handle in The Inspector Play Kits Due to Choking Hazard (Recall Alert)

The handle can detach from the steel cup, posing a choking hazard to young children.
About 169,000 (In addition, about 11,000 were sold in Canada)
Lovevery online at www.recallrtr.com/drinkingcup or www.lovevery.com/pages/product-recalls, call toll-free at 877-367-3175 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at drinkingcup@lovevery.com, and at www.lovevery.com and click on Product Recalls for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves a stainless-steel drinking cup included in Lovevery’s Inspector Play Kits for children aged seven to eight months. The recalled cups have a handle and measure 2.25 inches tall. Only cups with a handle are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled drinking cups away from children, stop using them, and contact Lovevery for a free replacement cup. Consumers will receive a free replacement cup after registering on the firm’s website, uploading a photo of their defaced cup with “X Recalled X” written inside of the cup with a permanent marker and affirming to Lovevery that the cup will be recycled according to local guidelines or disposed of in the trash. Lovevery is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Lovevery has received 70 reports of the handle of the drinking cup becoming partially or completely detached including two incidents where a child had the cup handle in their mouth. No choking injuries have been reported.
Lovevery Inc., of Boise, Idaho
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.