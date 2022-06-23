Loctek Recalls Fleximouts Overhead Garage Storage Racks Due to Impact Injury Hazard

One of the U-shaped buckles on the supporting cables can fail, posing an impact injury hazard to the user or bystander if the rack falls.
About 17,500
Loctek toll-free at 855-585-5618 anytime, by email at contact@fleximounts.com or online at fleximounts.com and click on the button near the bottom center labeled “Recalls” or go to https://www.fleximounts.com/recalls for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves FLEXIMOUNTS Overhead Garage Storage Racks with model GL44B. The model number GL44B is printed on the box and there is a label with the brand FLEXIMOUNTS on the product. The recalled height adjustable steel racks attach to the ceiling, are black, measure 4 feet by 4 feet and have U-shaped buckle hardware.
Consumers should immediately unload all items from the racks and contact the firm for a free repair kit. The repair kit includes the instructional video link and written instructions on adding additional support to the storage rack. Loctek is contacting all known purchasers.
The firm has received 18 reports of the U-shaped buckles on the supporting cables failing and the storage racks falling from the garage ceiling. No injuries have been reported.
Loctek Inc., of Livermore, California
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
