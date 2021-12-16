Karmas Far Recalls Infant Bath Seats Due to Drowning Hazard (Recall Alert)

The bath seats fail to meet the federal safety standard for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability and leg openings, and can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies.
About 900
Karmas Far collect at 909-372-6955 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or email at recall@karmasfar.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Karmas Far’s infant bath seats sold and marketed as a 2-in-1 or 3-in-1 booster seat for eating, bathing, and sitting up. The plastic bath seats with a removable tray were sold in the following color schemes: yellow, orange, and white. The 2-in-1 seat measures about 13 inches wide, 17 inches deep and 12 inches high. The 3-in-1 seat measures about 14 inches wide, 18 inches deep and 16 inches high.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant bath seats and contact Karmas Far to receive a pre-paid label to return the products. Upon receipt of the products, consumers will be issued a full refund for the purchase price. Karmas Far is notifying all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Karmas Far Inc., of Ontario, Calif.
