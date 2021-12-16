 Skip to main content

Karmas Far Recalls Infant Bath Seats Due to Drowning Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Karmas Far 3-in-1 baby bath tub chair, toddler booster seat
  • Recalled Karmas Far 2-in-1 baby bath tub chair, toddler booster seat
Name of Product:
Infant Bath Seats
Hazard:

The bath seats fail to meet the federal safety standard for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability and leg openings, and can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 16, 2021
Units:

About 900

Consumer Contact

Karmas Far collect at 909-372-6955 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or email at recall@karmasfar.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Karmas Far’s infant bath seats sold and marketed as a 2-in-1 or 3-in-1 booster seat for eating, bathing, and sitting up. The plastic bath seats with a removable tray were sold in the following color schemes: yellow, orange, and white. The 2-in-1 seat measures about 13 inches wide, 17 inches deep and 12 inches high. The 3-in-1 seat measures about 14 inches wide, 18 inches deep and 16 inches high.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant bath seats and contact Karmas Far to receive a pre-paid label to return the products. Upon receipt of the products, consumers will be issued a full refund for the purchase price. Karmas Far is notifying all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At
Online at Walmart, Amazon, Ebay, Wish and Bosonshop from August 2017 through October 2021 for between $35 and $75.
Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

Karmas Far Inc., of Ontario, Calif.

Recall number:
22-713
