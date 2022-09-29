Hyper Products Recalls HyperJuice USB-C Battery Packs Due to Fire Hazard

The battery pack can overheat while charging, posing a fire hazard to consumers.
About 13,700 (In addition, about 151 were sold in Canada and about 7 were sold in Mexico)
Hyper Products toll-free at 866-203-5570 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at www.hypershop.com/pages/notices-and-recalls or www.hypershop.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information and to register.
Recall Details
This recall involves Hyper Products HyperJuice 130W USB-C Battery Pack and Kits. The battery packs were sold in gray and silver and have the same model number - HJ307. The battery packs measure about 3 inches wide and 7 inches long. The model number is printed on a label located at bottom of the battery pack.
|
Item Number
|
Product Name
|
HJ307
|
HyperJuice 130W USB-C Battery Pack (gray)
|
HJ307
|
HyperJuice 130W USB-C Battery Pack (silver)
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled HyperJuice 130W USB-C Battery Packs and contact Hyper Products for a refund in the form of a www.Hypershop.com store credit for the purchase price of the product.
Hyper Products has received two reports of the battery pack overheating, resulting in smoke, melting and property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Hyper Products Inc., of Fremont, California
