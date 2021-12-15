Hong Kong China Electric Appliance Manufacture Company Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Injury Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Harbor Breeze 52-inch Belleisle Bay and Honeywell 52-inch Rio ceiling fans, which are identical fans but branded separately.

The recalled Harbor Breeze Belleisle Bay Ceiling Fans have a brushed nickel housing finish (model number 40650) or an oil rubbed bronze housing finish (model number 40651). Both models have three matte black blades, a frosted, cased white glass bowl light and a 3-speed reversible motor with remote control

The recalled Honeywell Rio Ceiling Fans have an oil rubbed bronze housing finish (model number 50514), a champagne housing finish (model number 51623), a pewter housing finish (model number 51624), a brushed nickel housing finish (model number 50195), or a white housing finish (model number 51030). Each model has three black matte fan blades, a frosted, cased white glass bowl light, and a 3-speed reversible motor with remote control.

The model numbers for the recalled fans are printed on the silver rating label located on the top of the fan housing assembly.