Hong Kong China Electric Appliance Manufacture Company Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Injury Hazard

The blades can detach from the fan while in use, posing an impact injury hazard to consumers.
About 77,900
Hong Kong China Electric Appliance Manufacture Company toll-free at 888-232-9895 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by email at ceilingfanrecall@sedgwick.com or online at www.ceilingfanrecall.expertinquiry.com, https://hkcus.com/recall-rio or www.hkcus.com and click on “recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Harbor Breeze 52-inch Belleisle Bay and Honeywell 52-inch Rio ceiling fans, which are identical fans but branded separately.
The recalled Harbor Breeze Belleisle Bay Ceiling Fans have a brushed nickel housing finish (model number 40650) or an oil rubbed bronze housing finish (model number 40651). Both models have three matte black blades, a frosted, cased white glass bowl light and a 3-speed reversible motor with remote control
The recalled Honeywell Rio Ceiling Fans have an oil rubbed bronze housing finish (model number 50514), a champagne housing finish (model number 51623), a pewter housing finish (model number 51624), a brushed nickel housing finish (model number 50195), or a white housing finish (model number 51030). Each model has three black matte fan blades, a frosted, cased white glass bowl light, and a 3-speed reversible motor with remote control.
The model numbers for the recalled fans are printed on the silver rating label located on the top of the fan housing assembly.
|
Model Number
|
Description
|
40651
|
Harbor Breeze 52” Oil Rubbed Bronze Belleisle Bay Ceiling Fan
|
40650
|
Harbor Breeze 52” Brushed Nickel Belleisle Bay Ceiling Fan
|
50514
|
Honeywell 52” Bronze Rio Ceiling Fan
|
51623
|
Honeywell 52” Champagne Rio Ceiling Fan
|
51624
|
Honeywell 52” Pewter Rio Ceiling Fan
|
50195
|
Honeywell 52” Brushed Nickel Rio Ceiling Fan
|
51030
|
Honeywell 52” White Rio Ceiling Fan
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fans and contact Hong Kong China Electric Appliance Manufacture Company (“HKC”) to confirm their fan is under the scope of the recall by providing the firm a photo of the fan and date code. The consumers will then be instructed to disconnect the fan, provide a photo of the disconnected fan to HKC and dispose of it in the trash or recycle. The consumer will then receive a free replacement fan by mail.
The firm has received 60 reports of the blades detaching from the fan, including three reports of the blades causing property damage to drywall. No injuries have been reported.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.