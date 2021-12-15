 Skip to main content

Hong Kong China Electric Appliance Manufacture Company Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Injury Hazard

  • Recalled Harbor Breeze Brushed Nickel Belleisle Bay Ceiling Fan – Model No. 40650
  • Recalled Harbor Breeze Oil Rubbed Bronze Belleisle Bay Ceiling Fan – Model No. 40651
  • Recalled Honeywell 52” Bronze Rio Ceiling Fan - Model No. 50514
  • Recalled Honeywell 52” Champagne Rio Ceiling Fan – Model No 51623
  • Recalled Honeywell 52” Pewter Rio Ceiling Fan – Model No. 51624
  • Recalled Honeywell 52” Brushed Nickel Rio Ceiling Fan – Model No. 50195
  • Recalled Honeywell 52” White Rio Ceiling Fan – Model No. 51030
  • Silver rating label on fan housing assembly showing location of Model No.
Name of Product:
Harbor Breeze Belleisle Bay and Honeywell Rio Ceiling Fans
Hazard:

The blades can detach from the fan while in use, posing an impact injury hazard to consumers.  

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
December 15, 2021
Units:

About 77,900

Consumer Contact

Hong Kong China Electric Appliance Manufacture Company toll-free at 888-232-9895 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by email at ceilingfanrecall@sedgwick.com or online at www.ceilingfanrecall.expertinquiry.comhttps://hkcus.com/recall-rio or www.hkcus.com and click on “recall” for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Harbor Breeze 52-inch Belleisle Bay and Honeywell 52-inch Rio ceiling fans, which are identical fans but branded separately. 

The recalled Harbor Breeze Belleisle Bay Ceiling Fans have a brushed nickel housing finish (model number 40650) or an oil rubbed bronze housing finish (model number 40651). Both models have three matte black blades, a frosted, cased white glass bowl light and a 3-speed reversible motor with remote control

The recalled Honeywell Rio Ceiling Fans have an oil rubbed bronze housing finish (model number 50514), a champagne housing finish (model number 51623), a pewter housing finish (model number 51624), a brushed nickel housing finish (model number 50195), or a white housing finish (model number 51030). Each model has three black matte fan blades, a frosted, cased white glass bowl light, and a 3-speed reversible motor with remote control. 

The model numbers for the recalled fans are printed on the silver rating label located on the top of the fan housing assembly.

Model Number

Description

40651

Harbor Breeze 52” Oil Rubbed Bronze Belleisle Bay Ceiling Fan

  • Oil rubbed bronze housing finish
  • 3 black matte ceiling fan blades
  • Frosted, cased white glass bowl light
  • 3-speed reversible motor, with remote control

40650

Harbor Breeze 52” Brushed Nickel Belleisle Bay Ceiling Fan

  • Brushed nickel housing finish
  • 3 matte black ceiling fan blades
  • Frosted, cased white glass bowl light
  • 3-speed reversible motor, with remote control

50514

Honeywell 52” Bronze Rio Ceiling Fan

  • Oil rubbed bronze housing finish
  • 3 black matte fan blades
  • Frosted, cased white glass bowl light
  • 3-speed reversible motor, with remote control

51623

Honeywell 52” Champagne Rio Ceiling Fan

  • Champagne housing finish
  • 3 white fan blades
  • Frosted, cased white glass bowl light
  • 3-speed reversible motor, with remote control

51624

Honeywell 52” Pewter Rio Ceiling Fan

  • Pewter housing finish
  • 3 pewter fan blades
  • Frosted, cased white glass bowl light
  • 3-speed reversible motor, with remote control

50195

Honeywell 52” Brushed Nickel Rio Ceiling Fan

  • Brushed nickel housing finish
  • 3 matte black ceiling fan blades
  • Frosted, cased white glass bowl light
  • 3-speed reversible motor, with remote control

51030

Honeywell 52” White Rio Ceiling Fan

  • White housing finish
  • 3 white ceiling fan blades
  • Frosted, cased white glass bowl light
  • 3-speed reversible motor, with remote control
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fans and contact Hong Kong China Electric Appliance Manufacture Company (“HKC”) to confirm their fan is under the scope of the recall by providing the firm a photo of the fan and date code. The consumers will then be instructed to disconnect the fan, provide a photo of the disconnected fan to HKC and dispose of it in the trash or recycle.  The consumer will then receive a free replacement fan by mail. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 60 reports of the blades detaching from the fan, including three reports of the blades causing property damage to drywall. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At
Online at Lowes.com, Amazon.com, Wayfair.com, Overstock.com, Hayneedle.com, Houzz.com, eAcces.com, and Build.com from February 2018 through August 2021 for about $150.
Manufacturer(s):
Zhongshan Kong Luen Wah Hoi Electric Appliance Co. Ltd., of China
Manufactured In:
China
Distributor(s):
HKC-US LLC (Hong Kong China Electric Appliance Manufacture Company), of Memphis, Tenn.
Recall number:
22-033
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Alaura Candle in Frosted Forest Scent
Northern Lights Recalls Alaura Two-Tone Jar Candles Due to Laceration and Fire Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Costco (Recall Alert)

The recalled jar candles can shatter, crack or break apart while burning, posing laceration and fire hazards.

Recalled Harbor Breeze Brushed Nickel Belleisle Bay Ceiling Fan – Model No. 40650
Hong Kong China Electric Appliance Manufacture Company Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Injury Hazard

The blades can detach from the fan while in use, posing an impact injury hazard to consumers.  

Recalled Bullseye’s Playground Letters to Santa Metal Mailbox -front
Target Recalls Decorative Mailbox Due to Laceration Hazard

The mail slot on the mailbox can be sharp, posing a laceration hazard.

Recalled Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Home Bed Assist Handle (RTL15063-ADJ)
Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Recalls Adult Portable Bed Rails After Two Deaths; Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards

When attached to an adult’s bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the rail and the side of the mattress. This poses a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.

Recalled Projector Flashlights
Halo Recalls Promotional Children’s Projector Flashlights Due to Button Battery Ingestion and Choking Hazards

A child can disassemble the projector flashlight and access the button cell batteries, posing ingestion and choking hazards.

Recalled AmazonBasics Memory Foam Mattress
​Amazon Recalls AmazonBasics Mattresses Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard (Recall Alert)

The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.

fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years. Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov