Hanna Andersson Recalls Baby Ruffle Rompers Due to Choking Hazard

  • Recalled Hanna Andersson Baby Ruffle Romper in Petal Pink
  • Recalled Hanna Andersson Baby Ruffle Romper in Golden Hour
  • Recalled Hanna Andersson Baby Ruffle Romper in Juniper
Name of Product:
Baby Ruffle Rompers
Hazard:

The snaps on the romper can detach, posing a choking hazard to young childre

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 12, 2021
Units:

About 3,200 (10 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Hanna Andersson Customer Care Center at 800-222-0544 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT, daily email at help@hannaandersson.com or online at www.hannaandersson.com and click “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page or at: www.hannaandersson.com/product-recall

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the style Baby Ruffle Romper, the style number 66919 is written on the main label at the neck of the top. It’s a 100% cotton romper with ruffles sold in Petal Pink, Golden Hour and Juniper with a polka dot pattern in U.S. sizes from zero months to three years and Euro sizes 50-90. There are metal snaps starting from the neckline to the center of the romper.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Ruffle Romper and contact Hanna Andersson for a full refund. Hanna Andersson will be providing postage-paid labeling to consumers for the return of the product for a full refund. Hanna Andersson is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Hanna Andersson has received three incidents of the snaps detaching or fabric around the snaps ripping. No incidents of children putting snaps in their mouths or injuries have been reported. 

Sold At

Exclusively Online at www.hannaandersson.com from July 2021 through October 2021 for about $40.

Manufactured In:
Bangladesh
Importer(s):

Hanna Anderson LLC, of Portland, Oregon

Recall number:
22-710
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

