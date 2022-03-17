HD Premier Recalls DigitDots Magnetic Balls Due to Ingestion Hazard

When two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, either intentionally by younger children or accidentally by older children, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.
This recall involves 3mm and 5mm DigitDots Magnetic Balls which are small, spherical, loose and separable neodymium rare-earth magnets with a strong magnetic flux. The magnets are sold in two sizes: 3mm and 5mm. The 3mm diameter magnets are sold as aggregated loose magnets in sets of 512 multi-colored magnetic balls. The 5mm diameter magnets are sold as aggregated loose magnets in sets of 222 silver magnetic balls or 224 multi-colored magnetic balls. The recalled DigitDots were sold encased in clear, disposable packaging bearing the “DigitDots” name and logo and included a plastic carrying case, also bearing the “DigitDots” name and logo.
Consumers should stop using the recalled magnets immediately, take them away from children and contact HD Premier to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled products. Upon receipt of the products, consumers will receive a refund.
HD Premier is aware of four children who have ingested DigitDots and required surgery to remove the magnets. In addition, CPSC is aware of other reports of children and teenagers ingesting other companies’ high-powered magnets and requiring surgery, including two deaths.
HD Premier Inc., of Wilmington, Delaware
