 Skip to main content

HD Premier Recalls DigitDots Magnetic Balls Due to Ingestion Hazard

  • Recalled 3mm Multi-Color DigitDots
  • Recalled 5mm Silver DigitDots
  • Recalled 5mm Multi-Color DigitDots
Name of Product:
DigitDots 3mm and 5mm Magnetic Balls
Hazard:

When two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, either intentionally by younger children or accidentally by older children, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death. 

 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 17, 2022
Units:

About 119,620

Consumer Contact

HD Premier by email at recall@ilovedigitdots.com or online at www.ilovedigitdots.com and click on “Recall Notice” for more information or https://ilovedigitdots.com/pages/recall-notice.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 3mm and 5mm DigitDots Magnetic Balls which are small, spherical, loose and separable neodymium rare-earth magnets with a strong magnetic flux.  The magnets are sold in two sizes: 3mm and 5mm.  The 3mm diameter magnets are sold as aggregated loose magnets in sets of 512 multi-colored magnetic balls.  The 5mm diameter magnets are sold as aggregated loose magnets in sets of 222 silver magnetic balls or 224 multi-colored magnetic balls. The recalled DigitDots were sold encased in clear, disposable packaging bearing the “DigitDots” name and logo and included a plastic carrying case, also bearing the “DigitDots” name and logo. 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled magnets immediately, take them away from children and contact HD Premier to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled products.  Upon receipt of the products, consumers will receive a refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

HD Premier is aware of four children who have ingested DigitDots and required surgery to remove the magnets.  In addition, CPSC is aware of other reports of children and teenagers ingesting other companies’ high-powered magnets and requiring surgery, including two deaths.

Sold At:
Online at www.ilovedigitdots.com, www.amazon.com and other websites from March 2019 through January 2022 for between $20 and $30.
Importer(s):

HD Premier Inc., of Wilmington, Delaware

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-101
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled 3mm Multi-Color DigitDots
HD Premier Recalls DigitDots Magnetic Balls Due to Ingestion Hazard

When two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, either intentionally by younger children or accidentally by older children, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death. 

 

Recalled PhysiciansCare Extra Strength Non Aspirin in 50 Tablets (25 Packets, 2 tablets each)
Acme United Corporation Recalls PhysiciansCare Brand Over-the-Counter Drugs Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

The recalled over-the-counter products contain regulated substances (aspirin, acetaminophen, or ibuprofen) which must be in child resistant packaging when being used in the household as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled B. toys Wooden Activity Walker –Walk ‘n’ Learn (front)
B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn Wooden Activity Toddler Walkers Recalled Due to Choking Hazard; Distributed by Maison Battat

The wheels and wheel attachment hardware can detach from the walker in small pieces, posing a choking hazard to young children.  

Recalled Crate and Barrel Be the Band Music Set
Crate and Barrel Recalls Be the Band Music Sets Due to Choking and Suffocation Hazards

The maracas can break or become unscrewed and release the metal beads inside, posing choking and suffocation hazards to young children.

Recalled butterfly/flower teether
Bebe au Lait Recalls Teethers Due to Choking Hazard

The string that connects the beads on the teethers can come untied, releasing the beads and posing a choking hazard to young children.

Recalled Llama Menorah (Styles# 262933, 263407, 856166)
TJX Recalls Menorahs Due to Fire Hazard; Sold at Marshalls, HomeGoods and Homesense Stores

The resin and medium-density fiberboard (“MDF”) menorahs can burn or catch fire when holding lit candles, posing a fire hazard. 

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov