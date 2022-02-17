H&M Recalls Children’s Sleepwear Sets Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

The children’s sleepwear sets fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 615 (In addition, 100 in Canada)
H&M Customer Service toll-free at 855-466-7467 from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. CT any day of the week or online at https://www2.hm.com/en_us/index.html and click on Customer Service at the top of the page and then “Recalled Items” under the Products and Quality section for more information, or https://www2.hm.com/en_us/customer-service/product-and-quality/recalled-items.html.
Recall Details
This recall involves children’s ribbed-knit 56% rayon, 43% polyester, and 1% spandex, two-piece pajama sets. The pajama set was sold in two colors: light pink and mole (taupe), and in sizes 8-9 Years, 9-10 Years, 10-11 Years, 11-12 Years, 12-13 Years, 13-14 Years and 14+ Years. The garment’s external affixed label states, “Every day is a COZY DAY.” The garment’s neck label states, “H&M.” Product ID numbers 1044037001 and 1044037002 can be found on the care label.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear sets away from children and stop using them. H&M will contact all known purchasers directly with instructions on how to return the sleepwear sets for a full refund.
None reported
H&M Hennes & Mauritz L.P., of New York
