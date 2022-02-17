 Skip to main content

H&M Recalls Children’s Sleepwear Sets Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Children’s Recalled Sleepwear Set – Light Pink (Product ID Number 1044037001)
  • Children’s Recalled Sleepwear Set – Mole (Product ID Number 1044037002)
  • External Affixed Label to recalled garments
Name of Product:
Children’s Sleepwear Sets
Hazard:

The children’s sleepwear sets fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 17, 2022
Units:

About 615 (In addition, 100 in Canada)

Consumer Contact

H&M Customer Service toll-free at 855-466-7467 from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. CT any day of the week or online at https://www2.hm.com/en_us/index.html and click on Customer Service at the top of the page and then “Recalled Items” under the Products and Quality section for more information, or  https://www2.hm.com/en_us/customer-service/product-and-quality/recalled-items.html.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves children’s ribbed-knit 56% rayon, 43% polyester, and 1% spandex, two-piece pajama sets. The pajama set was sold in two colors: light pink and mole (taupe), and in sizes 8-9 Years, 9-10 Years, 10-11 Years, 11-12 Years, 12-13 Years, 13-14 Years and 14+  Years. The garment’s external affixed label states, “Every day is a COZY DAY.”  The garment’s neck label states, “H&M.” Product ID numbers 1044037001 and 1044037002 can be found on the care label.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear sets away from children and stop using them. H&M will contact all known purchasers directly with instructions on how to return the sleepwear sets for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at www.hm.com from October 2021 through November 2021 for about $30.
Manufactured In:
Turkey
Importer(s):

H&M Hennes & Mauritz L.P., of New York

Recall number:
22-728
About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years. Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov