Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals Recalls Over-the-Counter Drugs Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

  • Recalled Geri-Care Brand Extra Strength Acetaminophen 500mg tablets 1,000-count bottle
  • Recalled Geri-Care Brand Regular Strength Enteric Coated Aspirin 325mg tablets 250-count bottle
  • Recalled Geri-Care Brand Regular Strength Enteric Coated Aspirin 325mg tablets 1,000-count bottle
  • Recalled Geri-Care Brand Adult Low Dose Enteric Coated Aspirin 81mg tablets 300-count bottle
  • Recalled Geri-Care Brand Adult Low Dose Enteric Coated Aspirin 81mg tablets 1,000-count bottle
Name of Product:
Over-the-counter drugs
Hazard:

The over-the-counter drug products contain regulated substances which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
January 26, 2022
Units:

About 800

Consumer Contact

Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals at 800-540-3765 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET Friday, email at recalls@gericarepharm.com, or online at www.gericarepharm.com/recalls/ or www.gericarepharm.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves bottles of Geri-Care Brand over-the-counter acetaminophen and aspirin. The acetaminophen is 500mg with 1,000 tablets in the bottle. The aspirin was sold in 81mg with 300 and 1,000 tablets in the bottle and 325mg with 250 and 1,000 tablets in the bottle. 

 

Product

Count

Extra Strength Acetaminophen 500mg Tablets

1,000

Regular Strength Enteric Coated Aspirin 325mg Tablets

250

Regular Strength Enteric Coated Aspirin 325mg Tablets

1,000

Adult Low Dose Enteric Coated Aspirin 81mg Tablets

300

Adult Low Dose Enteric Coated Aspirin 81mg Tablets

1,000
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of sight and reach of children, and safely dispose of the recalled product as soon as is practicable. Contact Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals for a full refund or replacement over-the-counter drug product.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At
Online at amazon.com, simplymedical.com, drugsupplystore.com, heypharma.com, otcsuperstore.com, blowoutmedical.com, vitamincoveusa.com, simplymedical.com, silverrodrx.com, zoro.com, healthproductsforyou.com, earthturns.com, cleanitsupply.com, herbspro.com, stomabags.com, ebay.com, atcmedical.com, and bettymillls.com through August 2021 for between $2 and $10.
Manufacturer(s):
Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals, of Brooklyn, New York
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
22-060
