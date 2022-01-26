Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals Recalls Over-the-Counter Drugs Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The over-the-counter drug products contain regulated substances which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals at 800-540-3765 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET Friday, email at recalls@gericarepharm.com, or online at www.gericarepharm.com/recalls/ or www.gericarepharm.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves bottles of Geri-Care Brand over-the-counter acetaminophen and aspirin. The acetaminophen is 500mg with 1,000 tablets in the bottle. The aspirin was sold in 81mg with 300 and 1,000 tablets in the bottle and 325mg with 250 and 1,000 tablets in the bottle.
|
Product
|
Count
|
Extra Strength Acetaminophen 500mg Tablets
|
1,000
|
Regular Strength Enteric Coated Aspirin 325mg Tablets
|
250
|
Regular Strength Enteric Coated Aspirin 325mg Tablets
|
1,000
|
Adult Low Dose Enteric Coated Aspirin 81mg Tablets
|
300
|
Adult Low Dose Enteric Coated Aspirin 81mg Tablets
|
1,000
Consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of sight and reach of children, and safely dispose of the recalled product as soon as is practicable. Contact Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals for a full refund or replacement over-the-counter drug product.
None reported
