Games Workshop Recalls Koyo Bounca The Squig Plush Toys Due to Choking Hazard

Name of Product:
KOYO Bounca The Squig Limited Edition Plush toys
Hazard:

The pom-poms can detach from the toy, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 02, 2022
Units:

About 2,600

Consumer Contact

Games Workshop toll-free at 877-426-0130 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at custserv@gwplc.com or online at games-workshop.com/recall or at www.games-workshop.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves KOYO Bounca The Squig Limited Edition Plush toys. The orange plush toy monster has gray antlers, two legs, no arms, a wide-open mouth with big teeth, and green and red pom-poms. The words “KOYO” and “Manufactured By GA Global Limited T/A The Koyo Store” are printed on a fabric sewn in label on the bottom of the toy. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled plush toy away from young children and return the toy to any Games Workshop or Warhammer store for a full refund, or destroy the product by cutting off the tail with scissors and provide photographic proof of destruction by emailing the photo to custserv@gwplc.com or uploading photo using the form at https://www.games-workshop.com/recall for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At
Games Workshop and Warhammer stores nationwide from October 2021 through November 2021 for about $30.
Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

Games Workshop Retail Inc., of Memphis, Tenn.

Recall number:
22-067
Recalled KOYO Bounca The Squig Limited Edition Plush toy
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

