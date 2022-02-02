Games Workshop Recalls Koyo Bounca The Squig Plush Toys Due to Choking Hazard

The pom-poms can detach from the toy, posing a choking hazard to young children.
About 2,600
Games Workshop toll-free at 877-426-0130 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at custserv@gwplc.com or online at games-workshop.com/recall or at www.games-workshop.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves KOYO Bounca The Squig Limited Edition Plush toys. The orange plush toy monster has gray antlers, two legs, no arms, a wide-open mouth with big teeth, and green and red pom-poms. The words “KOYO” and “Manufactured By GA Global Limited T/A The Koyo Store” are printed on a fabric sewn in label on the bottom of the toy.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled plush toy away from young children and return the toy to any Games Workshop or Warhammer store for a full refund, or destroy the product by cutting off the tail with scissors and provide photographic proof of destruction by emailing the photo to custserv@gwplc.com or uploading photo using the form at https://www.games-workshop.com/recall for a full refund.
None reported
Games Workshop Retail Inc., of Memphis, Tenn.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.