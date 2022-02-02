 Skip to main content

D&D Technologies Recalls SureClose READYFIT 180° Hinge-Closer Sets Due to Injury and Drowning Hazards

  • Recalled hardware
Name of Product:
SureClose® READYFIT 180° Hinge-Closer Sets
Hazard:

The hinge-closers can malfunction and not fully self-close gates when installed. This can lead to unintended access to pools and other areas, posing injury and drowning hazards to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
February 02, 2022
Units:

About 1,500

Consumer Contact

D&D Technologies at 800-716-0888 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at info@ddtechusa.com, or online at https://us.ddtech.com/pages/safety-notification or https://us.ddtech.com/ and click on the Resources tab and then on Safety Notifications for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves OL.MI-branded SureClose READYFIT 180 hinge-closer sets with model numbers 74108333T and 74108335T. The hydraulic hardware is intended for mounting on gates. They were sold with mounting screws and in sets of two hinge-closers per kit with dimples on the end. The recalled hinge-closer sets were manufactured between October 2018 and September 2019. OL.MI, and the date code in MM/YY format are on the end of the body of the hinge-closer and visible when the hinge-closer is in the open position.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the hinge-closers and secure access to areas where gates with the hinge-closers are used until the recalled hinge-closers have been replaced. Contact D&D Technologies to receive either a full refund or to schedule hinge-closer replacement at no cost. Consumers will also receive instructions on how to return recalled hinges to D&D Technologies via mail free of charge.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At
Fence and gate contractors, distributors and gate manufacturers nationwide and online at www.shutitgatehardware.com from March 2020 through July 2021 for between $645 and $700, depending on the model.
Manufactured In:
Italy
Distributor(s):
D&amp;D Technologies (USA) Inc., of Huntington Beach, Calif.
Recall number:
22-069
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

